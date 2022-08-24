Achema plant in Jonava, central Lithuania

2022.08.24 10:58

Lithuania’s biggest fertiliser producer suspends operations over soaring gas prices

LRT.lt
2022.08.24 10:58
Achema plant in Jonava, central Lithuania
Achema plant in Jonava, central Lithuania

Achema, Lithuania’s biggest fertiliser manufacturer based in Jonava, has announced it is stopping its plant as of September 1 due to high prices of natural gas, one of the key ingredients.

For the time being, only the production of resins and technical gases will be maintained, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

“In the current market situation, most Western fertiliser producers are forced to shut down their factories and Achema is no exception. The record prices of natural gas directly affects the cost of production, and the prices of our fertilisers are becoming uncompetitive in comparison with the production of US and Russian producers,” Ramūnas Miliauskas, CEO of Achema, is quoted in the statement.

During the shutdown, some employees will continue to work to ensure maintenance and protection of the equipment, while the rest will be furloughed.

Natural gas is the main raw material for the production of nitrogen fertilisers, accounting for around 70 percent of the cost.

Achema plant in Jonava, central Lithuania
Achema plant
