Necessary modernisation or waste of defence budget? Lithuania to build a cyber force

The Lithuanian Armed Forces will have a cyber force by 2024, as foreseen in the parties’ agreement on defence. The defence community stresses, however, the need to invest in conventional warfare and weapons.

According to retired Colonel Gintaras Ažubalis, Lithuania is already facing Russian cyber-attacks, and they would only intensify in the event of a war. However, the agreement on cyber force lacks clarity, he says.

“With all due respect, the battles are not fought with cyber-forces. [...] Again, the money will go to infrastructure, to this mystical command and personnel,” Ažubalis told LRT.lt

In his words, the cyber force is necessary, but spending on it should be moderate.

“What scares me is that, with the projects that have come up, we will once again be short of money for the 60 tanks and 220 armoured vehicles that we need. These are the things that will be on the battlefield and will meet the enemy,” Ažubalis said.

The parties’ agreement itself does not talk much about what the cyber force will look like.

“To establish the Cyber Force as a separate type of force of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, with the establishment of a Cyber Command by 2024 and the consistent strengthening of the cyber defence capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces,” the agreement states.

Cyber security / V. Balkūnas/BNS

According to Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence, the creation of the new force is still at the idea level.

“We will meet with the Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence, and discuss what decisions need to be taken. I don’t want to talk in advance, but basically, this is a new area of competition, we need to build up capabilities,” he said.

No clarity

The Lithuanian Armed Forces and Defence Ministry have been discussing cyber forces for a long time, according to Deputy Defence Minister Margiris Abukevičius.

“To begin with, NATO has decided that cyberspace is one of the five areas where military operations take place, the others being land, sea, air, and space. This is a clear signal to states that these capabilities need to be strengthened,” he told LRT.lt.

Almost all 30 NATO members have such forces or are planning to establish them, and Ukraine is also setting up a cyber force and headquarters, Abukevičius added.

According to the deputy minister, it is not yet clear what tasks the new force will have.

“Some countries are focusing purely on cyber specialists, building cyber capabilities, having added cyber warfare and information operations. We will see which model we will choose,” he explained.

“It is clear that this force could do many tasks, not only in the field of cyber security – building networks, supporting intelligence operations,” Abukevičius added.

Currently, the National Cyber Security Centre (NKSC) works under the Defence Ministry, and the army has a Communications and Information Systems Battalion. According to the deputy defence minister, there will not be too many structures dedicated to cyber security in Lithuania.

Margiris Abukevičius / Defence Ministry

“The NKSC is not part of the Armed Forces. Its main task remains the protection of critical infrastructure, and this has not changed. What is emerging is that we want a strong military partner,” he said, adding that the new force will be the first responder to cyber security incidents.

The Armed Forces currently have cyber competencies, but they are scattered, Abukevičius stressed.

“There is CERT [Computer Emergency Response Team of the Defence Ministry]. They ensure the protection of the Armed Force’s networks. There are also some capabilities within individual forces. If we could concentrate them, we would have a much better effect,” he said.

The deputy defence minister also rejected concerns that the creation of new forces would become a bureaucratic procedure that would waste the defence budget.

“One argument is that NATO as an organisation is going down this road. [...] We need to see where the organisation is going and go in the same direction,” he said. “But the main argument now is that Ukraine is on the same path. It is fighting a traditional 20th-century war and understands that cyber is part of it.”

The war in Ukraine combines kinetic and non-kinetic operations, attacking both military and civilian infrastructure, according to Abukevičius.

“Cyber may not be the key, but often in such complex operations, harnessing the power of cyber can give one side an advantage. Ukraine, seeing this, is urgently building up its own cyber forces. I certainly would not see this as bureaucracy,” he said.

In the words of the deputy minister, the main challenge will be to attract specialists, which will require the most funding.

Cyber security (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

Not top priority

Cyberspace is expanding, with business and government functions being digitised, so the same should be the case for state defence, said cyber security expert Vilius Benetis.

According to him, the cyber force will not only work in wartime: “The force has a wide range of tasks outside of wartime. It ensures that the state is resilient and successful.”

According to the expert, cybersecurity encompasses four areas: the protection of objects in cyberspace, cybercrime, which is investigated by the police, cyber-diplomacy, which is the negotiation of norms in cyberspace, and cyber-defence, which is part of warfare.

However, in the event of a war in Lithuania, cyber-attacks would not be the top priority, he says.

“If there is a war, I would suggest thinking more about kinetic warfare, and then, there are influence operations to affect people’s morale,” Benetis said.