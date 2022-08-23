Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 h ago

‘I will not work for the occupier’: Ukrainians from Luhansk and Kharkiv flee to Lithuania

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)

News

16 h ago

Lithuania steps up protection of border with Russia to ‘the highest level of readiness‘ – minister

Heatwave in Vilnius

News

17 h ago

Lithuania in for hottest August on record and third heatwave this summer

Presentation of Bayraktar "Vanagas" to the Lithuanian public

News

18 h ago

Bayraktar drone crowdfunded by Lithuanians is already ‘performing combat tasks’ – minister

Soviet memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery

News

19 h ago

Vilnius moves to take down Soviet WW2 memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery

Ignalina NPP

News

21 h ago

Lithuania produces three times less electricity than it consumes – why?

German troops in Lithuania.

News

22 h ago

First German troops of Lithuania brigade to come in early September – minister

USS Kearsarge in Klaipėda

News

23 h ago

One of largest US warships arrives in Lithuania

Viada

News

23 h ago

Lithuania’s petrol station chain vows to terminate contract with Amic over alleged Russia links

Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s environment ministry wants to make cities more dense

Žemaitė, left.

News

1 d ago

Key woman in Lithuania’s history – the story of Žemaitė

Hot air balloons

News

1 d ago

New rules threaten to end hot air balloon flights over Vilnius

Corinna Škėma-Snyder

News

1 d ago

Peeling back the curtain on Škėma's American exile – interview

Electric scooters (associative image)

News

2022.08.20 12:00

What should Lithuania do about electric scooters?

Kaunas

News

2022.08.20 10:00

‘They lack security and are looking for a saviour’. People in Lithuania say life is getting worse

Druskininkai

News

2022.08.19 17:33

Russian citizens purchase land plots in Lithuania under company’s name

News

2022.08.23 08:00

‘I will not work for the occupier’: Ukrainians from Luhansk and Kharkiv flee to Lithuania

RL
Rūta Lankininkaitė, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.08.23 08:00
Russia's war in Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine / AP

As Russia continues its war in Ukraine, Ukrainians from recently occupied territories are fleeing to Lithuania. They say they do not want to submit to the Russian government and be forced to fight against their own people.

Vadim and Yelena Voloshyn, who left Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast, recently occupied by Russia, reached the Ukrainian registration centre in Alytus in three days. They say they travelled by car through Russia – Voronezh, Moscow – and Latvia. This was the only way to escape the occupied territory, as the Russians do not allow anyone into Ukraine.

“The Russians were checking us for six hours. They checked documents, looked through the phone, checked messages, took photographs, fingerprints,” Vadim says.

According to the Ukrainians, there are curfews and checkpoints in the occupied territory. Vadim says he registered with the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces at the beginning of the war but was not called to fight.

“Now, mobilisation started in the Russian-occupied territory. Men are rounded up in the streets, in front of shops, and sent to fight. Some have left, some are still in hiding so as not to be forced to fight against their own people,” Vadim says.

“In our town, there is already a post office of the Luhansk ‘People’s Republic’, not of Ukraine [...]. The government is also Russian,” Yelena adds.

Russia's war in Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine / AP

The situation is similar in other recently occupied areas. Tatyana Sobchianko came to Lithuania from the Kherson region with her daughter and relatives.

Before, Sobchianko worked as a teacher in Skadovsk, a town in Kherson Oblast with a population of some 17,000 people. Now, around 70 percent of the population has left the town, the woman says.

“I will never agree to work for the occupier. It is incomprehensible to me. Russia appoints new authorities everywhere. They have appointed school principals, mayors, administration, the head of the militia. They take whoever volunteers. They have recruited pensioners into the militia,” Sobchanko says.

The Ukrainians hope to find work in Lithuania. They can find temporary shelter for 72 hours in the Ukrainian registration centre in Alytus, where 150 places are available. Currently, around a couple of dozen refugees arrive at the centre every day. However, finding permanent accommodation is extremely difficult.

“The number of dwellings provided by Lithuanian citizens is already limited. Of course, municipal accommodation is also available, and various options are being explored,” says Mantas Struckas, coordinator of the Alytus Refugee Centre.

More than 60,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war have been registered in Lithuania in five months, a third of them minors.

Russia's war in Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine
# Society# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)
16 h ago

Lithuania steps up protection of border with Russia to ‘the highest level of readiness‘ – minister

Heatwave in Vilnius
17 h ago

Lithuania in for hottest August on record and third heatwave this summer

Presentation of Bayraktar "Vanagas" to the Lithuanian public
18 h ago

Bayraktar drone crowdfunded by Lithuanians is already ‘performing combat tasks’ – minister

Soviet memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery
19 h ago

Vilnius moves to take down Soviet WW2 memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery

Ignalina NPP
7
21 h ago

Lithuania produces three times less electricity than it consumes – why?

7
German troops in Lithuania.
22 h ago

First German troops of Lithuania brigade to come in early September – minister

USS Kearsarge in Klaipėda
33
23 h ago

One of largest US warships arrives in Lithuania

photos
33
Viada
23 h ago

Lithuania’s petrol station chain vows to terminate contract with Amic over alleged Russia links

Vilnius
1 d ago

Lithuania’s environment ministry wants to make cities more dense

Žemaitė, left.
7
1 d ago

Key woman in Lithuania’s history – the story of Žemaitė

7
USS Kearsarge in Klaipėda
33
2022.08.22 09:51

One of largest US warships arrives in Lithuania

photos
33
Ignalina NPP
7
2022.08.22 12:32

Lithuania produces three times less electricity than it consumes – why?

7
Presentation of Bayraktar "Vanagas" to the Lithuanian public
2022.08.22 14:56

Bayraktar drone crowdfunded by Lithuanians is already ‘performing combat tasks’ – minister

Viada
2022.08.22 09:42

Lithuania’s petrol station chain vows to terminate contract with Amic over alleged Russia links

Heatwave in Vilnius
2022.08.22 16:19

Lithuania in for hottest August on record and third heatwave this summer

Soviet memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery
2022.08.22 14:21

Vilnius moves to take down Soviet WW2 memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)
2022.08.22 17:21

Lithuania steps up protection of border with Russia to ‘the highest level of readiness‘ – minister

German troops in Lithuania.
2022.08.22 11:24

First German troops of Lithuania brigade to come in early September – minister