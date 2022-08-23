‘I will not work for the occupier’: Ukrainians from Luhansk and Kharkiv flee to Lithuania

As Russia continues its war in Ukraine, Ukrainians from recently occupied territories are fleeing to Lithuania. They say they do not want to submit to the Russian government and be forced to fight against their own people.

Vadim and Yelena Voloshyn, who left Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast, recently occupied by Russia, reached the Ukrainian registration centre in Alytus in three days. They say they travelled by car through Russia – Voronezh, Moscow – and Latvia. This was the only way to escape the occupied territory, as the Russians do not allow anyone into Ukraine.

“The Russians were checking us for six hours. They checked documents, looked through the phone, checked messages, took photographs, fingerprints,” Vadim says.

According to the Ukrainians, there are curfews and checkpoints in the occupied territory. Vadim says he registered with the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces at the beginning of the war but was not called to fight.

“Now, mobilisation started in the Russian-occupied territory. Men are rounded up in the streets, in front of shops, and sent to fight. Some have left, some are still in hiding so as not to be forced to fight against their own people,” Vadim says.

“In our town, there is already a post office of the Luhansk ‘People’s Republic’, not of Ukraine [...]. The government is also Russian,” Yelena adds.

Russia's war in Ukraine / AP

The situation is similar in other recently occupied areas. Tatyana Sobchianko came to Lithuania from the Kherson region with her daughter and relatives.

Before, Sobchianko worked as a teacher in Skadovsk, a town in Kherson Oblast with a population of some 17,000 people. Now, around 70 percent of the population has left the town, the woman says.

“I will never agree to work for the occupier. It is incomprehensible to me. Russia appoints new authorities everywhere. They have appointed school principals, mayors, administration, the head of the militia. They take whoever volunteers. They have recruited pensioners into the militia,” Sobchanko says.

The Ukrainians hope to find work in Lithuania. They can find temporary shelter for 72 hours in the Ukrainian registration centre in Alytus, where 150 places are available. Currently, around a couple of dozen refugees arrive at the centre every day. However, finding permanent accommodation is extremely difficult.

“The number of dwellings provided by Lithuanian citizens is already limited. Of course, municipal accommodation is also available, and various options are being explored,” says Mantas Struckas, coordinator of the Alytus Refugee Centre.

More than 60,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war have been registered in Lithuania in five months, a third of them minors.