‘If Russia wins, our Baltic allies are at risk’. US security officials urge Biden to arm Ukraine

Twenty senior US security officials, military officers and experts have signed a public letter urging Washington to provide Ukraine with more military equipment, as Russian victory would also threaten American allies in the Baltics.

“By providing aid sufficient to produce a stalemate, but not enough to roll back Russian territorial gains, the Biden administration may be unintentionally seizing defeat from the jaws of victory,” the authors said in a letter published on The Hill.

According to them, American principles and interests demand “the strongest possible response” to force Russians back to pre-invasion lines and “impose costs heavy enough to deter Russia from invading [Ukraine] a third time”.

“It is important because Putin is pursuing a revisionist foreign policy designed to upend the rules-based security system that has ensured American and global stability and enabled prosperity since the end of World War II,” the US security experts said.

“Putin’s aggressive designs do not end in Ukraine. As Russian officials have repeatedly made clear, if Russia wins in Ukraine, our Baltic NATO allies are at risk, as are other allies residing in the neighbourhood,” they added.

The authors stressed that with the necessary weapons and economic aid, Ukraine can defeat Russia.

HIMARS / Vida Press

“The Biden administration should move more quickly and strategically, in meeting Ukrainian requests for weapons systems. And when it decides to send more advanced weapons, like HIMARS artillery, it should send them in larger quantities that maximise their impact on the battlefield,” they said.

According to US experts, “if it succeeds, our soldiers are less likely to have to risk their lives protecting US treaty allies whom Russia also threatens”.

Moreover, the US should not succumb to Russia’s threats of nuclear war because the US is also a nuclear power with an effective nuclear deterrence.

“If we allow Putin to intimidate us from providing the weapons Ukraine needs to stop Russian revisionism, what happens when he waves his nuclear wand over the Baltic states? And why would the administration assume that Putin would not dare do that with Estonia or Poland if the tactic worked for him in Ukraine?” the letter said.