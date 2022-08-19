Sign of NATO solidarity: One of the largest US warships to visit Lithuania

The USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), one of the largest US warships, is to arrive at the Lithuanian seaport of Klaipėda this weekend in a show of NATO solidarity and unity, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys will welcome Captain Thomas F. Foster, the ship’s commanding officer, at an official ceremony on Monday.

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship is the flagship of the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit.

According to the ministry, Kearsarge, which is 257.3 meters long, 60.1 meters wide, and has a draft of 10.5 meters, is the largest warship ever to visit Lithuania.

The ship has a crew of more than 2,000, but up to 1,500 crew members are on board at a time.

The US is Lithuania’s strategic partner and a key ally in ensuring the security of the Baltic region, and Vilnius is seeking a permanent and continuous presence of American troops in the region in various forms.

Currently, the fifth US heavy battalion with Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles is deployed in Pabradė, close to Vilnius. US troops regularly participate in exercises in Lithuania.