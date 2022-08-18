Lithuania to send officers to Finland to learn to attract conscripts, reservists

Lithuanian Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys says Lithuania will send officers to Finland to learn from their experience how to attract and train conscripts and reservists.

During his recent two-day visit to Finland, Rupšys and his Finnish counterpart Tim Kivinen talked about the regional security situation, shared insights into the ongoing war in Ukraine and discussed national and international exercises.

“This is a mutually beneficial visit. We are relatively a new NATO member, so we can give advice on the integration of defence plans and the allocation of forces after joining the alliance. The issue of attracting and integrating personnel is of particular interest for the Lithuanian Armed Forces,” Rupšys was quoted as saying in a statement released by the armed forces.

“As soon as this fall, we will send our officers to take over Finland’s good experience in attracting and training conscripts and reservists,” the army chief added.

He also said that he is aware of how long the implementation of any project takes, therefore, the two chiefs of defence discussed possible areas of cooperation after Finland’s accession to NATO.

Finland, as well as Sweden, voiced their wish to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Lithuania approved their NATO accession a month ago.