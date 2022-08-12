Police

Lithuania launches probe into pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger

Lithuania asks NATO to backfill weapons it sends to Ukraine

LRT English Newsletter: On thin ice

Following Lithuania's example, Latvia and Estonia quit China's 16+1 platform

Sanctions do not ban Russian payments for Lithuanian rail services, EC spokeswoman says

Changing defence outlook: Latvia joins other Baltic states in reintroducing conscription

Works by Soutine and Modigliani to be displayed in Lithuania's Alytus

Two more monkeypox cases detected in Lithuania

Two new deputies to join Lithuanian foreign minister's team in major revamp

MPs propose law to strip ice skater Drobiazko of Lithuanian citizenship

Lithuania's exports to the Indo-Pacific offset drop in trade with China – MFA

Amid economic uncertainty, Lithuanians are turning to gold

Germany's Maulbecker takes over command of NATO eFP Battle Group in Lithuania

Lithuanian speaker proposes delegation from EU countries to visit Taiwan

US defence secretary pledges military training, support for Baltics

Kaliningrad has already used up transit quotas for some sanctioned goods – Lithuania's LTG

2022.08.12 11:07

Lithuania launches probe into pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger

BNS 2022.08.12 11:07
Police / BNS

Lithuania's Prosecutor General's Office has launched a probe into the assets and finances of Anatoliy Shariy, a pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger, as well as possible money laundering.

"A pre-trial investigation was opened on August 2 under Article 216 of the Criminal Code (the legalisation of illegal proceeds)," Rita Stundienė, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, told the 15min news website.

Based on the information available to 15min, the investigation was launched in response to a statement by a Russian lawyer Mark Feigin who alleged that Shariy, as a resident of Lithuania, may have been receiving undeclared income from sources in Russia and not paying taxes since 2012.

After fleeing Ukraine, Shariy stayed in Spain. He was detained in May after a request lodged by Ukraine’s authorities and is now awaiting extradition.

Over the past decade, Shariy has amassed an audience of millions of Russian-speakers while living in Spain, using the asylum and residence permit granted to him by Lithuania.

Shariy lost his political asylum status in Lithuania in January when the Migration Department, after various appeals.

Lithuania’s intelligence agency, the State Security Department, subsequently concluded that his presence constituted a threat to the country’s security.

In June, the Migration Department banned Shariy from coming to Lithuania.

Police
Lithuania's Prosecutor General's Office
Lithuanian police
# News# Baltics and the World
