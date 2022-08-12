Lithuania launches probe into pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger

Lithuania's Prosecutor General's Office has launched a probe into the assets and finances of Anatoliy Shariy, a pro-Russian Ukrainian blogger, as well as possible money laundering.

"A pre-trial investigation was opened on August 2 under Article 216 of the Criminal Code (the legalisation of illegal proceeds)," Rita Stundienė, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, told the 15min news website.

Based on the information available to 15min, the investigation was launched in response to a statement by a Russian lawyer Mark Feigin who alleged that Shariy, as a resident of Lithuania, may have been receiving undeclared income from sources in Russia and not paying taxes since 2012.

After fleeing Ukraine, Shariy stayed in Spain. He was detained in May after a request lodged by Ukraine’s authorities and is now awaiting extradition.

Over the past decade, Shariy has amassed an audience of millions of Russian-speakers while living in Spain, using the asylum and residence permit granted to him by Lithuania.

Shariy lost his political asylum status in Lithuania in January when the Migration Department, after various appeals.

Lithuania’s intelligence agency, the State Security Department, subsequently concluded that his presence constituted a threat to the country’s security.

In June, the Migration Department banned Shariy from coming to Lithuania.