US to gift additional combat drones to Lithuania – media

Lithuania, which is buying Switchblade combat drones from the United States, will get additional drones in the form of support, Deputy Defence Minister Vilius Semeška has told the delfi.lt news website.

“Regarding Switchblades, decisions have already been made, and we are waiting for a contract. We have already got consent enabling us to receive the technology, and we are very happy about it,” Semeška said in an interview published on Tuesday.

“On top of that, the Americans have said they will support us with combat drones, so we will get additional combat drones as support,” he added.

The deputy minister did not specify the number of drones gifted by the US but said that “the number will definitely be significant”. The drones will go to special forces, he said.

“It is an exceptional gift and, I’d say, at just the right time and place,” Semeška added.

Vilius Semeška / J. Stacevičiaus/LRT

In April, Lithuania announced its plans to spend more than 1 billion euros on weapons from the US and Germany over the next couple of years.

Switchblade combat drone systems will be purchased from the US to bolster anti-tank defence, as they allow destroying the enemy’s armoured fighting vehicles at a range of 40 kilometres.

Additional Javelin medium-range anti-tank systems would also be procured from the US. Also, new radars, four UH-60M multi-purpose helicopters, armoured all-terrain vehicles, and drones would be bought.