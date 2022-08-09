Military exercise in Panevėžys (associative image)

13 min. ago

Military drills start in Panevėžys and western Lithuania

Switchblade drone

59 min. ago

US to gift additional combat drones to Lithuania – media

Protests in Belarus

1 h ago

Ukraine's victory could be fatal for Lukashenko's regime – Tikhanovskaya

A ship loaded with grain in Odessa

2 h ago

Lithuanian foreign minister plans to visit Odessa

Trains in Kaliningrad (associative image)

3 h ago

Finding ways to pay for Kaliningrad transit is a task for Moscow, not Vilnius – minister

Business during quarantine (associative image)

4 h ago

More companies going bankrupt in Lithuania as state support ends

Margarita Drobiazko and Povilas Vanagas in 2017.

19 h ago

Famed Russo-Lithuanian ice skaters to appear in Sochi, sparks calls to remove state award

Rally in Vilnius in solidarity with Belarus opposition (associative image)

19 h ago

Lithuanian FM: do not forget Belarusians amid war in Ukraine

Trakai

20 h ago

Trakai Castle in Lithuania to install medieval toilets

Lifosa

23 h ago

Lithuania’s sanctions-hit fertiliser producer resumes operation, sees challenges ahead

Chinese flag

1 d ago

Chinese media warns of ‘countermeasures’ as Lithuanian delegation visits Taiwan

Ambulances (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuania’s excess mortality in 2021 linked to Covid-19 – institute

Tajwan

1 d ago

Lithuanian delegation visits Taiwan

Belarusian opposition

1 d ago

Belarusian opposition to meet in Vilnius

Gaza Strip

1 d ago

Lithuanian citizens advised against travel to Israel, Palestine – ministry

Curonian Spit dunes

2022.08.07 12:00

The most exotic job in Lithuania – dune rangers preserve unique Curonian Spit nature

2022.08.09 12:00

US to gift additional combat drones to Lithuania – media

BNS 2022.08.09 12:00
Switchblade drone
Switchblade drone / AP

Lithuania, which is buying Switchblade combat drones from the United States, will get additional drones in the form of support, Deputy Defence Minister Vilius Semeška has told the delfi.lt news website.

“Regarding Switchblades, decisions have already been made, and we are waiting for a contract. We have already got consent enabling us to receive the technology, and we are very happy about it,” Semeška said in an interview published on Tuesday.

“On top of that, the Americans have said they will support us with combat drones, so we will get additional combat drones as support,” he added.

The deputy minister did not specify the number of drones gifted by the US but said that “the number will definitely be significant”. The drones will go to special forces, he said.

“It is an exceptional gift and, I’d say, at just the right time and place,” Semeška added.

Vilius Semeška
Vilius Semeška / J. Stacevičiaus/LRT

In April, Lithuania announced its plans to spend more than 1 billion euros on weapons from the US and Germany over the next couple of years.

Switchblade combat drone systems will be purchased from the US to bolster anti-tank defence, as they allow destroying the enemy’s armoured fighting vehicles at a range of 40 kilometres.

Additional Javelin medium-range anti-tank systems would also be procured from the US. Also, new radars, four UH-60M multi-purpose helicopters, armoured all-terrain vehicles, and drones would be bought.

Switchblade drone
Vilius Semeška
