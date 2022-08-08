Ambulances (associative image)

News

2022.08.08 11:28

Lithuania’s excess mortality in 2021 linked to Covid-19 – institute

PP
Paulius Perminas, BNS 2022.08.08 11:28
Ambulances (associative image)
Ambulances (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

The increase in the number of deaths in Lithuania in 2021 can be attributed to deaths caused by Covid-19, according to the latest report published last week by the country’s Institute of Hygiene.

“47,746 people died In Lithuania in 2021, 4,199 more than in 2020 (the increase is attributed to deaths due to Covid-19),” the report called “The Causes of Death 2021” reads.

The main causes of death in 2021 include cardiovascular diseases (48.2 percent), malignant tumours (16.2 percent), Covid-19 (14.7 percent), and external causes (5.1 percent). These accounted for 84.3 percent of all causes of death.

Mortality rates for both women and men were higher in 2021 compared to the year before. External causes of death accounted for 7.5 percent of deaths among men, according to the report.

Out of the 1,708 male deaths due to external causes, 60.8 percent were caused by accidents, including car accidents, falls, drowning, accidental poisoning, and 25.7 percent were due to suicide.

Meanwhile, external causes of death in women accounted for 2.9 percent of all deaths in 2021.

Deaths from suicide were four times higher among men. In 2021, 317 men committed suicide, compared to 71 women.

Ambulances (associative image)
Hospital (associative image)
# News# Health
