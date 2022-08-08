Tajwan

Lithuanian delegation visits Taiwan

Belarusian opposition to meet in Vilnius

Lithuanian citizens advised against travel to Israel, Palestine – ministry

The most exotic job in Lithuania – dune rangers preserve unique Curonian Spit nature

It is high time we talk about women in Lithuanian history – interview

'They should be asked which side they are on.' Despite banning visas, Russians flock to Lithuania

Lithuania is paying 100 times more for electricity than Sweden – why?

Lithuania appoints new ambassadors to Norway, Estonia, Moldova and Netherlands

All monkeypox cases in Lithuania traced to Germany

Banks in Lithuania waiting for additional clarifications over Kaliningrad transit

EC's latest guidance on Kaliningrad transit is in line with previous one – interview with von der Leyen

Sugihara House in Lithuania to secure state funding amid drop in tourists from Japan

Following visits to Minsk and Moscow, Lithuanian political organisation comes under investigation

Beijing envoy slams Lithuanian FM's remarks on Pelosi's Taiwan trip

Lithuanian health minister approves procedure for diagnosing, treating gender dysphoria

US serviceman dies after falling off ship in the Baltic Sea

2022.08.08 11:01

Lithuanian delegation visits Taiwan

BNS 2022.08.08 11:01
Tajwan / AP

Lithuania’s Deputy Transport Minister Agnė Vaiciukevičiūtė, accompanied by a delegation of local businesspeople, is visiting Taiwan this week to discuss potential cooperation, the Transport Ministry said on Monday.

In Taipei, Vaiciukevičiūtė is scheduled to meet with Taiwanese deputy ministers of transportation and communications, economy, and foreign affairs.

“Opportunities for cooperation between Lithuania and Taiwan range from semiconductors and electric car production to the development of advanced technologies,” the ministry’s press release quoted Vaiciukevičiūtė as saying.

“Together, it may be easier to address the issues and transport sector’s challenges in the context of climate change and geopolitical developments,” she added.

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The delegation includes representatives of the seaport of Klaipėda, electric bus manufacturer Vėjo Projektai, Altas Auto, and Elinta Robotics. Vėjo Projektai and Tangeng Advanced Vehicles Co, the leading Taiwanese producer of passenger and commercial vehicles, will sign a memorandum of understanding.

In addition, possibilities for transporting passengers and cargo on flights between Lithuania and Taiwan will be discussed with the representatives of China Airlines.

Lithuania plans to open its trade representative office in Taipei in September, which is expected to give an impetus for bilateral cooperation in the areas of business, economy, research and innovation, culture, and transport.

