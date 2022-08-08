Lithuanian delegation visits Taiwan

Lithuania’s Deputy Transport Minister Agnė Vaiciukevičiūtė, accompanied by a delegation of local businesspeople, is visiting Taiwan this week to discuss potential cooperation, the Transport Ministry said on Monday.

In Taipei, Vaiciukevičiūtė is scheduled to meet with Taiwanese deputy ministers of transportation and communications, economy, and foreign affairs.

“Opportunities for cooperation between Lithuania and Taiwan range from semiconductors and electric car production to the development of advanced technologies,” the ministry’s press release quoted Vaiciukevičiūtė as saying.

“Together, it may be easier to address the issues and transport sector’s challenges in the context of climate change and geopolitical developments,” she added.

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The delegation includes representatives of the seaport of Klaipėda, electric bus manufacturer Vėjo Projektai, Altas Auto, and Elinta Robotics. Vėjo Projektai and Tangeng Advanced Vehicles Co, the leading Taiwanese producer of passenger and commercial vehicles, will sign a memorandum of understanding.

In addition, possibilities for transporting passengers and cargo on flights between Lithuania and Taiwan will be discussed with the representatives of China Airlines.

Lithuania plans to open its trade representative office in Taipei in September, which is expected to give an impetus for bilateral cooperation in the areas of business, economy, research and innovation, culture, and transport.