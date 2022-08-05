Guided-missile destroyer Arleigh Burke (associative image)

News

7 min. ago

US serviceman dies after falling off ship in the Baltic Sea

Lithuania's Health Ministry

News

40 min. ago

Lithuania’s chief epidemiologist quits Health Ministry

Ukrainian refugee registration centre in Lithuania

News

1 h ago

Several dozen more Ukrainian refugees moved to Lithuanian from Moldova

Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Kaliningrad crisis, take two

Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania

News

17 h ago

Lithuania’s financial crime watchdog: exceptions possible for Russian transit payments

Monkeypox (associative image)

News

17 h ago

Lithuanian confirms two more cases of monkeypox

Sweets with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg

News

18 h ago

As Lithuania considers total ban on business with Russia, firms fear unintended consequences

Russia's war in Ukraine.

News

20 h ago

The biggest Russian threat is not to Lithuania, says Ukraine’s former president

Tsai Ing-wen and Nancy Pelosi

News

23 h ago

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan important for Lithuania, says president’s adviser

The LRT building on Konarskio Street.

News

1 d ago

Suspicious envelope brought to LRT, police on site

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

1 d ago

Belarus directs irregular migrants to Lithuania, says border guard chief

Freight cars stand on the railroad tracks of the freight station in Kaliningrad, Russia

News

1 d ago

Fears of another Kaliningrad transit crisis as Lithuanian banks halt Russian payments

Lights in a factory (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Four-day week or work on weekends? Lithuanian firms look for ways to save energy

Vilnius–Kaunas motorway.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to shut part of its main motorway at night to allow repairs

Monkeypox (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania confirms its first case of monkeypox

Women and children make up the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees

News

2022.08.03 10:25

Lithuania to take in Ukrainian refugees from Moldova

News

2022.08.05 10:19

Lithuania’s chief epidemiologist quits Health Ministry

B
BNS 2022.08.05 10:19
Lithuania's Health Ministry
Lithuania's Health Ministry / BNS

Lithuania’s chief epidemiologist Loreta Asoklienė is quitting the Health Ministry.

“Yes, she is leaving. Tomorrow [Friday] will be her last day at work,” Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys confirmed to BNS on Thursday night.

According to him, Asoklienė is resigning for personal reasons and by mutual consent.

She was head of the Health Promotion Division at the ministry, a position known as the country’s chief epidemiologist.

Asoklienė has made an important contribution to fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic in Lithuania.

# News# Health
Guided-missile destroyer Arleigh Burke (associative image)
9 min. ago

US serviceman dies after falling off ship in the Baltic Sea

Ukrainian refugee registration centre in Lithuania
1 h ago

Several dozen more Ukrainian refugees moved to Lithuanian from Moldova

Gabrielius Landsbergis
3 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Kaliningrad crisis, take two

Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania
17 h ago

Lithuania’s financial crime watchdog: exceptions possible for Russian transit payments

Monkeypox (associative image)
17 h ago

Lithuanian confirms two more cases of monkeypox

Sweets with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg
18 h ago

As Lithuania considers total ban on business with Russia, firms fear unintended consequences

Russia's war in Ukraine.
20 h ago

The biggest Russian threat is not to Lithuania, says Ukraine’s former president

Tsai Ing-wen and Nancy Pelosi
23 h ago

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan important for Lithuania, says president’s adviser

The LRT building on Konarskio Street.
5
1 d ago

Suspicious envelope brought to LRT, police on site

updated
5
Lithuania-Belarus border
1 d ago

Belarus directs irregular migrants to Lithuania, says border guard chief

Russia's war in Ukraine.
2022.08.04 14:14

The biggest Russian threat is not to Lithuania, says Ukraine’s former president

Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania
2022.08.04 17:57

Lithuania’s financial crime watchdog: exceptions possible for Russian transit payments

Monkeypox (associative image)
2022.08.04 17:35

Lithuanian confirms two more cases of monkeypox

Sweets with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg
2022.08.04 16:29

As Lithuania considers total ban on business with Russia, firms fear unintended consequences

Tsai Ing-wen and Nancy Pelosi
2022.08.04 11:28

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan important for Lithuania, says president’s adviser

Gabrielius Landsbergis
2022.08.05 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Kaliningrad crisis, take two

Ukrainian refugee registration centre in Lithuania
2022.08.05 09:47

Several dozen more Ukrainian refugees moved to Lithuanian from Moldova

Guided-missile destroyer Arleigh Burke (associative image)
2022.08.05 10:52

US serviceman dies after falling off ship in the Baltic Sea