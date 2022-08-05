Lithuania’s chief epidemiologist quits Health Ministry

Lithuania’s chief epidemiologist Loreta Asoklienė is quitting the Health Ministry.

“Yes, she is leaving. Tomorrow [Friday] will be her last day at work,” Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys confirmed to BNS on Thursday night.

According to him, Asoklienė is resigning for personal reasons and by mutual consent.

She was head of the Health Promotion Division at the ministry, a position known as the country’s chief epidemiologist.

Asoklienė has made an important contribution to fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic in Lithuania.