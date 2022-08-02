Modernist architecture of Kaunas

News

2022.08.02 16:58

Kaunas’ UNESCO application stalls amid controversy over Russian chairmanship

JA
Jūratė Anilionytė, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.08.02 16:58
Modernist architecture of Kaunas
Modernist architecture of Kaunas / E. Genys/LRT

The decision on whether Kaunas modernist architecture will be inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list, which was expected this summer, has not been made and it is not clear when it will be. Russia’s chairmanship of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is another thorny issue.

Kaunas has presented its application to UNESCO in a 400-page document in which it describes its heritage from the 1920s and 1930s as “architecture of optimism”. However, optimism is now cautious about whether the city’s interwar districts will be listed as world heritage any time soon.

Read more: Lithuania nominates Kaunas for UNESCO World Heritage Site

The decision was due to be made in June at a session of the World Heritage Committee which did not happen.

“The real situation is very complicated, because we are talking about a decision of the World Heritage Committee, chaired by Russia, which did not take place in Kazan this summer. And it is not clear whether it will happen. Everyone is stuck in various discussions on how the format should develop further,” says Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Lithuania urged the head of the organisation to stop Moscow’s participation in UNESCO committees and programmes. Five months into the war, no decisions have been taken.

Read more: Lithuania calls for Russia, Belarus to be suspended from UNESCO activities

Modernist architecture of Kaunas
Modernist architecture of Kaunas / E. Genys/LRT

No agreement has been reached on the place and time of the session either. European countries are proposing an extraordinary session, but 14 of the 21 member states of the World Heritage Committee must agree. The session would also likely include a motion to suspend Russian chairmanship.

“At the last Bureau meeting, the Russian ambassador openly stated that any intention to change the chairmanship would be seen as an attack on the Russian Federation and on him. So the whole process is politically very tense,” admits Renata Vaičekonytė-Kepežinskienė of the Lithuanian National Commission for UNESCO.

Lithuania’s ambassador to UNESCO Jolanta Balčiūnienė says the committee includes four European countries, but Lithuania is not among them. It is difficult to persuade members from outside Europe and North America to hold a special session.

Modernist architecture of Kaunas
Modernist architecture of Kaunas / E. Genys/LRT

“Those countries, individually speaking, yes, they have one position, but what happens is that a group of countries gets together and decides to adopt a common position, and we start the work all over again. But I think that the glass is half full,” says Balčiūnienė.

Informally, Lithuania considers withdrawing the application for Kaunas Modernism if Russia is not removed from the committee. Culture Minister Kairys says Lithuania would boycott the session if it is chaired by Russia.

Ukraine even calls for the Russian Federation to be stripped of its status as a UNESCO member state, saying it destroyed more than 250 cultural monuments during the war.

According to the Lithuanian ambassador to UNESCO, quite many countries have submitted applications for adding their sites to the World Heritage List this year and a meeting of the Committee is being considered, possibly in Paris later this year.

Modernist architecture of Kaunas
Modernist architecture of Kaunas
Modernist architecture of Kaunas
Modernist architecture of Kaunas
Modernist architecture of Kaunas
Modernist architecture of Kaunas
