Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda visiting Teltonika in 2020

15 min. ago

Lithuanian firm to launch serial production of lung ventilators developed during pandemic

Mural on the Moscow House in Vilnius

1 h ago

Artists turn Vilnius’ Moscow House into symbol of Ukraine's freedom

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs

3 h ago

Russia should be labelled terrorism sponsor, says Latvian FM

A warehouse worker (associative image)

4 h ago

Lithuania eases hiring requirements for foreign nationals

Suspect in the murder of a nine-year-old Lithuanian girl in England

5 h ago

Nine-year-old Lithuanian girl stabbed to death in England

LSDP

5 h ago

Lithuania’s party rankings show neck-and-neck among top 3

Real estate (associative images)

7 h ago

The unseen side of depopulation in Lithuania

Curonian Spit Dunes

1 d ago

Uncovering the secrets of the Curonian Spit dunes

Mykolas Alekna

1 d ago

Why are men in Lithuania so good at throwing things?

Monika Liu

2022.07.30 13:00

Lithuania's Monika Liu after Eurovision – a break-up, new dog, and Ukraine plans

Noora Neamahkareem and Soumar Alali

2022.07.30 12:00

After family’s decision to kill her, Iraqi woman finds love in Lithuania’s migrant camp

Alexander Lukashenko

2022.07.30 10:00

Lukashenko and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania – appropriation of history or taking distance from Moscow?

Lithuania-Belarus border

2022.07.29 18:17

Lithuania moves to enshrine migrant pushbacks in law

Sergei Ryabkov

2022.07.29 16:34

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry looking into Russia’s note on Kaliningrad transit payments

President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow

2022.07.29 16:02

Lithuania's Orthodox Church puts distance from Moscow after outcry over patriarch travel ban

Gas pipeline (associative image)

2022.07.29 15:37

Latvia resumes buying Russian gas

2022.08.01 15:00

Lithuanian firm to launch serial production of lung ventilators developed during pandemic

BNS 2022.08.01 15:00
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda visiting Teltonika in 2020
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda visiting Teltonika in 2020 / R. Dačkus/Lithuanian President's Office

Teltonika Telemedic, a company that is part of the Lithuanian high-tech group Teltonika, has completed another stage in the development of its artificial lung ventilator and plans to launch its serial production by 2024.

The company says the latest version of its prototype has already been tested by doctors at Vilnius and Kaunas clinics, and following the successful completion of the interim tests, an application for the lung ventilator’s telemedicine system patent has been filed.

“Based on preliminary estimates of our specialists, we expect to have a production-ready device by 2024 as product certification alone takes up to 12 months,” Tomas Zamaras, product manager at Teltonika Telemedic, said in a statement.

Teltonika started the project in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic led to a shortage of lung ventilators in hospitals. The company’s experts developed the first lung ventilator prototype in a month and produced 100 of these devices for countries with the greatest demand.

However, to start serial production, Teltonika Telemedic had to obtain certification.

Total investment into the project has so far been in excess of 1.5 million euros. However, more investment is planned, with part of it to be covered by a 0.99-million-euro grant from Lithuania’s Innovation Agency.

