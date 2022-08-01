Lithuanian firm to launch serial production of lung ventilators developed during pandemic

Teltonika Telemedic, a company that is part of the Lithuanian high-tech group Teltonika, has completed another stage in the development of its artificial lung ventilator and plans to launch its serial production by 2024.

The company says the latest version of its prototype has already been tested by doctors at Vilnius and Kaunas clinics, and following the successful completion of the interim tests, an application for the lung ventilator’s telemedicine system patent has been filed.

“Based on preliminary estimates of our specialists, we expect to have a production-ready device by 2024 as product certification alone takes up to 12 months,” Tomas Zamaras, product manager at Teltonika Telemedic, said in a statement.

Teltonika started the project in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic led to a shortage of lung ventilators in hospitals. The company’s experts developed the first lung ventilator prototype in a month and produced 100 of these devices for countries with the greatest demand.

However, to start serial production, Teltonika Telemedic had to obtain certification.

Total investment into the project has so far been in excess of 1.5 million euros. However, more investment is planned, with part of it to be covered by a 0.99-million-euro grant from Lithuania’s Innovation Agency.