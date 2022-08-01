Suspect in the murder of a nine-year-old Lithuanian girl in England

Nine-year-old Lithuanian girl stabbed to death in England

Lithuania’s party rankings show neck-and-neck among top 3

The unseen side of depopulation in Lithuania

Uncovering the secrets of the Curonian Spit dunes

Why are men in Lithuania so good at throwing things?

Lithuania's Monika Liu after Eurovision – a break-up, new dog, and Ukraine plans

After family’s decision to kill her, Iraqi woman finds love in Lithuania’s migrant camp

Lukashenko and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania – appropriation of history or taking distance from Moscow?

Lithuania moves to enshrine migrant pushbacks in law

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry looking into Russia’s note on Kaliningrad transit payments

Lithuania's Orthodox Church puts distance from Moscow after outcry over patriarch travel ban

Latvia resumes buying Russian gas

Russia begins erasing Lithuanian traces from Kaliningrad

Amid Russia threat, Biden says US stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Baltic states

Lithuania to send extra military assistance to Ukraine, defence minister says in Kyiv

Lithuania, US mark 100 years of diplomatic relations: 'As long as region remains hot, American troops will be here' – interview

Nine-year-old Lithuanian girl stabbed to death in England

A nine-year-old Lithuanian girl was stabbed to death in Lincolnshire, England, on Thursday, Sky News reported.

The girl identified as Lilija Valutytė was fatally stabbed in the town of Boston. She had reportedly been playing with her younger sister on the street when she was attacked by a 22-year-old Deividas Skebas, also a Lithuanian.

“Lilija tragically died following an incident in Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 18:20 on July 28,” the Lincolnshire police said in a statement.

“She is believed to have suffered a stab wound. Her parents are being supported by specially trained officers, and we would urge for their privacy to be respected at this particularly difficult time. Their welfare continues to be a priority for us,” it added.

Skebas was arrested and charged with the murder of the girl. He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

According to Lincolnshire police, the man was identified and arrested thanks to a “combination of intelligence and information supplied by several members of the public”.

A resident from the area told the Telegraph that “The little girl was playing in the street with her younger sister when it happened. They had some toys out.”

“I’m sure her mum wouldn’t have been far away as she always checked on them. She was a very quiet girl, and I just can’t understand it,” he added.

“Lilija was a beautiful angel, she was quite quiet and loved dancing,” said Jūratė Matulionienė, a family friend and chairwoman of the Boston Lithuanian Community.

“The family used to come to all of our community events, and they would always stay late to help clear up. I have spoken to the mum and asked for her account details because we want to do a fundraiser, but she would not accept it,” she added.

Viktorija Rinkevičiūtė, the correspondent of LRT RADIO in Great Britain, said that this horrible event has captivated the whole country.

“Since Thursday, this is probably the first news that everyone is talking about. [...] The whole of Great Britain is mourning, and the Lithuanian community in the UK is also shocked,” she said.

