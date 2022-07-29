Lithuania's Orthodox Church puts distance from Moscow after outcry over patriarch travel ban

Lithuania’s Orthodox Archdiocese has issued a statement, dismissing the outcry in Russia over the travel ban placed against Moscow Patriarchate Kirill. Although Kirill has never visited Lithuania before, he is now banned from coming to the country until June 2027.

"Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese has strongly condemned this war and aggression," the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese said in a statement on Friday.

"In the current situation, it would be absurd to even think about the possibility of a visit to Lithuania by Patriarch Kirill," it added.

On Wednesday, Lithuania blacklisted the Patriarch of Moscow for his overt support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, the Russian Orthodox Church said the ban was an attempt by Lithuania to win favours from its "major partners". In a comment to Russian media, the church’s representative also claimed the ban was a rejection of "religious freedom and the European legal tradition".

A number of Orthodox priests in Lithuania are vying for the church to split from Moscow Patriarchate, a move which has been supported by the Vilnius government.

