Lithuania, US mark 100 years of diplomatic relations: 'As long as region remains hot, American troops will be here' – interview

On Thursday, Lithuania and the US commemorated the centenary of bilateral diplomatic relations. Throughout the 50 years of Soviet occupation, the Lithuanian flag continued flying in Washington, according to the US ambassador in Vilnius, Robert S Gilchrist. In an interview with LRT RADIO, he talks history, Ukraine, and why the number of American troops in the country will increase.

Let’s start talking about the day of great importance for our countries – July 28 marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Lithuania.

Yes. Today is the 100th anniversary of our bilateral diplomatic relationship. For me, it’s a pleasure to have participated in two and a half years of that. [...]

A hundred years ago, United States President Warren Harding established diplomatic relations with Lithuania. Then, around 1930, we opened our legation in Kaunas in the building, which is still there. We continuously recognise the independence of Lithuania and the Welles Declaration, issued immediately after the Soviet occupation by the US Department of State, saying that we would not recognise the illegal Soviet annexation of Lithuania and the other Baltic states.

So, our relationship is continuous, and the Lithuanian flag has always flown in Washington.

We’re talking at this very dark and dangerous period of history when the full-scale war in Ukraine is raging. You mentioned the Welles declaration that was issued in 1940. How important was it?

For me, as a diplomat, the Welles declaration represents a high point in American foreign policy because it was firmly grounded in our values as a democracy and in our firm belief that it’s the right of populations to determine their own fate and their own form of government.

US Ambassador to Lithuania Robert S Gilchrist / E. Blaževič/LRT

And I think it was an inspiration for Lithuanians and for Estonians and Latvians throughout those 50 years [of Soviet occupation] because it sent a clear signal that the United States was and is with you.

It also demonstrates how firmly grounded American foreign policy is in our values and our democratic values. And today, we joined with Lithuania and many other countries in strongly supporting Ukraine and Ukrainian democracy.

Talking about those years when Lithuania lived under Soviet occupation, what were the relations between the US and Lithuania like in practice?

The independent Lithuanian embassy in Washington never closed. And now, the embassy of Lithuania is in the very same building.

The Lithuanian diaspora in the US was very strong and continuously supported Lithuanians and the sovereignty of this country, pressing the US government to never forget, which we never did.

There were also efforts, such as Radio Free Europe, Voice of America – ways to try to reach out to Lithuanians so that they knew what was happening in the world because world news was not being covered by the heavily censored Soviet media.

Then, in 1990-91, we were able to come back and reopen our embassy a little bit later. We never gave up hope. And then, we were ready once the wall fell and once Lithuania was a sovereign country once again.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has recently said that the presence of US forces is the biggest security guarantor for Europe. Talking about Lithuania, there have been American battalions here in Lithuania on a rotational basis. Yet, Lithuania seeks that the American troops would be stationed here permanently. When do you think Lithuania could expect that?

There already is a persistent presence. When the last American armoured battalion left several weeks ago, it was replaced with no gap by another battalion. I think that what Lithuania can anticipate is continued deployments of American battalions for quite some time.

Robert Gilchrist at the US rotational forces flag change ceremony / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

Right now, the trend is towards a greater presence here. And I see that continuing. What I can say to you is that as long as the region remains as hot as it is, I think you can anticipate a very consistent American military presence here with other NATO allies.

Do you think that the midterm elections in the US this year and also the presidential elections in the future could somehow reduce the attention given to Ukraine and Eastern Europe in general? And let’s say Donald Trump wins. Do you think the approach could change?

First of all, US elections are rarely run on foreign policy. People are looking at domestic issues. Oftentimes, what does happen in midterm elections is the party that won the previous elections loses in the midterm elections. There are various reasons for that, but that’s just often how it happens. So, I think we won’t be able to read anything into it in terms of foreign policy.

And there’s really a very strong consensus in Washington among Republicans and Democrats with regard to our foreign policy in this region. I think it’s important to look at actions rather than rhetoric. My experience as a diplomat shows that there’s much more consistency in US foreign policy than people think or see.

I think American interests are pretty consistent. And democracy in Europe and a free and peaceful Europe is our goal and remains our goal.

Another aspect that I would like to talk about is the sanctions applied to Russia. The European Commission has issued new guidelines saying sanctions do not apply to rail transit via Lithuania to Russia’s Kaliningrad. The US greeted these new guidelines. According to sources, Berlin and Washington pushed for them to be issued. Some of the political experts and regular citizens here in Lithuania see it as a betrayal of Lithuania and a concession made to Moscow. How do you see this situation?

First of all, we always support our Lithuanian allies. And we also supported the clarity that was provided by the European Commission. I believe the Commission had said there’s going to be further guidance, and I think that it was able to provide that clarity.

At the same time, I think it’s important for us to focus on the sanctions more broadly. I think over the long term they’ll be quite effective, particularly in eroding Russia’s military capabilities with regard to Ukraine.

Kaliningrad / AP

I think the statement made by the US State Department states strong support for our Lithuanian allies and appreciation to the Commission for clarifying the guidelines on implementing the EU sanctions.

So, as I understand, you don’t see it as a betrayal.

Absolutely not. I do not see it as a betrayal.

Ultimately, this was a decision made by the European Commission, and the United States supports the EU as it seeks to implement sanctions and looks for various ways to do that.

So, what is the main interest of the US in this situation? Is it support for the European Commission and its decisions?

I think we support clarity for Lithuania in knowing how to implement sanctions.

In the end, our broader objective is to ensure that there is a sanctions regime that’s effective and that erodes the military capacity of Russia, particularly with regard to Ukraine. It also sends a strong signal to Russians that this action in Ukraine was egregious and horrific.

I think that that’s our broader interest. And we appreciate the clarity that’s been provided by the Commission.