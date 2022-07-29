LRT English Newsletter: Who will run Vilnius?

LRT English Newsletter – July 29, 2022.

The incumbent Vilnius mayor, Remigijus Šimašius, previously said he would not be seeking reelection. And so, the race is on. Now, a former (and rather controversial) Vilnius mayor Artūras Zuokas announced he would run on The Freedom and Justice Party’s ticket.

His legacy in Vilnius is a mixed bag – from allegations of corruption, to praise for taking what many see as the first steps toward the Lithuanian capital becoming truly a European city. One such example – the orange bicycle scheme, if you remember. In 2001, Zuokas set up a network of free bikes that were stolen and destroyed within, yup, just one weekend. In all, Zuokas was the head man in 2000–2007 and again in 2011–2015.

Šimašius, first representing the Liberal Movement before moving over to the Freedom Party, himself leaves a mixed legacy – from taking a stand on Belarus and Ukraine issues to criticism over poor city planning choices (to mention just a few examples). The duo last faced off against each other during the mayoral elections in 2019. You can get a recap of the mud-slinging and fighting over who actually built what – here (in Lithuanian).

Other parties, meanwhile, have so far been tight-lipped about their candidates. The election is scheduled to take place in spring 2023



HIMARS INBOUND?



Lithuania’s Defence Ministry has confirmed it will be buying HIMARS systems from the United States. These are the same mobile, long-range artillery platforms that are wreaking havoc on Russian supply lines in Ukraine. After the 155mm howitzers Lithuania has acquired from Germany, HIMARS systems will mark a new high-point for Lithuania’s military development.

In other (unfortunate) US military-related news – a serviceman has died after his car flipped into the Danė river in Klaipėda. The circumstances are unclear. A video did emerge, however, showing the car stopping, pausing, before moving at speed into the river.



TRANSIT RESUMES



We will not go into the whole Kaliningrad transit mess (if you need a recap – read here), but the Russian rail transit has resumed, with first shipments of sanctioned goods reaching Kaliningrad. What’s the fallout? Well, Russia has taken another step by handing a note to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, saying the ban on money transfers to and from Russia will hinder Kaliningrad transit. We will keep you posted.

(In an op-ed for LRT English, analyst Elisabeth Braw argues the saga showed Europe can no longer wash its dirty linen in public.)



MIGRATION UPDATES



In migration updates, the number of people attempting to enter Lithuania via Belarus has risen again, with the border guards reporting dozens of pushbacks each day. Meanwhile, many are being released from the migrant centres after a year-long stint (de facto) behind bars – some then leave the country. Due to the decreasing number of people still at the centres, one of them will be shut down to save funds. Read more here.



TAIWAN VISIT



You Si-kun, speaker of Taiwan’s parliament, visited Lithuania on July 22. In an interview with Lithuanian media, he said “Lithuania’s government held their ground to allow Taiwan’s government to establish the representative office in Vilnius.” He has also vowed to press his government on Taipei’s promised investment in Lithuania, which has so far largely failed to materialise.

Interestingly, although You Si-kun did meet with his Lithuanian counterpart, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, he did not see any of Lithuania’s ministers. A nod to Beijing in an attempt to deescalate the diplomatic spat? Perhaps. In any case, Lithuania is still on track to opening its trade office in Taipei in September.



OLIGARCHS STACK CASH



An investigation by LRT has revealed that Belarusian and Russian oligarchs have been reaping millions in revenues through their businesses in Lithuania. Although they do not have luxury yachts, private jets, or extravagant villas, here they find open doors to Western export markets. Read the exposé here.



EDITOR’S PICKS:



– MP Mykolas Majauskas, chairman of the Lithuanian parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance, has proposed introducing direct management for the Lithuanian Football Federation. He says Lithuanian football is in an appalling condition and the federation is unable to carry out reform.

– Tourist arrivals in Lithuania have declined by nearly 70 percent, partly due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, Culture Minister Simonas Kairys said on Thursday.

– Amid the war in Ukraine and regime repressions, over 10,000 Belarusians have applied for residence permits in Lithuania this year alone.

– Around 150 doctors from Ukraine are already working in Lithuanian medical institutions. Most of them are employed as general nurses, dentists and family doctors.

– Lithuania, like the rest of Europe, has been experiencing a resurgence of coronavirus infections. While the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging governments to actively manage the spread of the virus, many countries are reluctant to bring back restrictions. And there is no need to do so, experts say.

– Sky TV has picked Lithuania to shoot its drama-documentary series The Royal Mob, which follows several members of European royal families in the run-up to World War One.

– How will your mortgage in Lithuania be affected by euro borrowing rate hikes?

– One angry guy has destroyed a bridge with a chainsaw. It was actually named the Bridge of Good Humour.

– The so-called Suwalki Gap has Europe pulling out maps to examine the obscure, largely undefined, stretch of land that some fear may be at the centre of a potential showdown with Russia. What is life like for those who have found themselves at the epicentre of global media and political attention? Read here.

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas