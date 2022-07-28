Angry with traffic, a man in Lithuania destroys bridge with chainsaw

A man has destroyed a wooden bridge with a chainsaw in Ignalina District, northeastern Lithuania, leaving the village divided in two. The bridge was built 20 years ago in Ginutis and named the Bridge of Good Humour (Geros Nuotraikos Tiltas).

"We used to go for a walk because there are very nice houses that have been restored," local resident Vilma told LRT TV, adding that the bridge was important for both locals and tourists.

The Ignalina municipality had started renovation work on the bridge deck, but received calls from locals on Tuesay night that someone was cutting the wooden beams.

The workers reported previously being approached by a man who said that there would no longer be a bridge here.

"This is inexcusable. If the whole village needs a bridge, and one person gets in the way, no one should pass by his house," says Jonas Alekna, head of the local administration.

According to Alekna, the man who allegedly destroyed the bridge was worried that a refurbished bridge would increase the traffic even more.



The municipality plans to sue to alleged perpetrator and build a new bridge. For now, locals and tourists are forced to travel extra kilometres.