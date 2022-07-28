Angry with traffic, a man in Lithuania destroys bridge with chainsaw

News

28 min. ago

Angry with traffic, a man in Lithuania destroys bridge with chainsaw

Nord Stream (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Europe should give up Russian gas to stop Moscow’s ‘manipulation’, says Lithuanian president’s adviser

Vilnius Old Town

News

2 h ago

Tourist arrivals in Lithuania down 70%, partly due to war in Ukraine – minister

The bridge on Pilies Street in Klaipėda

News

2 h ago

US serviceman drowns after driving car off bridge in Lithuania’s Klaipėda

A hospital (associative image)

News

5 h ago

Over 150 Ukrainian medics found work in Lithuania, but hospitals are asking for more

HIMARS

News

19 h ago

Lithuania to buy HIMARS launchers, confirms ministry

The exercise Amber Desire in Lithuania's Alytus

News

20 h ago

Lithuanian, Polish troops hold joint drills in Alytus

Lithuania's Ministry of Defence

News

21 h ago

Lithuanian MoD planned to buy possibly Russian-made equipment for NATO fighters – media

Moscow Patriarch Kirill with President Vladimir Putin

News

1 d ago

Lithuania puts travel ban on Moscow Patriarch Kirill

Football (associative image)

News

1 d ago

MP proposes direct management of Lithuanian Football Federation, blaming it for sport’s ‘deplorable situation’

Ingrida Šimonytė

News

1 d ago

Lithuania will not run out of gas, PM says

Klaipėda seaport

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s Klaipėda hosts port defence military exercise

The border between Lithuania, Belarus, and Poland.

News

1 d ago

‘We have created a monster.’ Life inside the Suwalki Gap

European Commission in Brussels

News

1 d ago

Kaliningrad u-turn shows Europe can no longer wash its dirty linen in public – opinion

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

1 d ago

Irregular migrants keep coming to Lithuania, but even more leave for Western Europe

Students (associative image)

News

1 d ago

University applications down in Lithuania

News

2022.07.28 12:32

Angry with traffic, a man in Lithuania destroys bridge with chainsaw

VT
Vesta Tizenhauzienė, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.07.28 12:32
Angry with traffic, a man in Lithuania destroys bridge with chainsaw
Angry with traffic, a man in Lithuania destroys bridge with chainsaw / LRT TV/screengrab

A man has destroyed a wooden bridge with a chainsaw in Ignalina District, northeastern Lithuania, leaving the village divided in two. The bridge was built 20 years ago in Ginutis and named the Bridge of Good Humour (Geros Nuotraikos Tiltas).

"We used to go for a walk because there are very nice houses that have been restored," local resident Vilma told LRT TV, adding that the bridge was important for both locals and tourists.

The Ignalina municipality had started renovation work on the bridge deck, but received calls from locals on Tuesay night that someone was cutting the wooden beams.

The workers reported previously being approached by a man who said that there would no longer be a bridge here.

"This is inexcusable. If the whole village needs a bridge, and one person gets in the way, no one should pass by his house," says Jonas Alekna, head of the local administration.

According to Alekna, the man who allegedly destroyed the bridge was worried that a refurbished bridge would increase the traffic even more.

The municipality plans to sue to alleged perpetrator and build a new bridge. For now, locals and tourists are forced to travel extra kilometres.

Angry with traffic, a man in Lithuania destroys bridge with chainsaw
Angry with traffic, a man in Lithuania destroys bridge with chainsaw
Angry with traffic, a man in Lithuania destroys bridge with chainsaw
Angry with traffic, a man in Lithuania destroys bridge with chainsaw
Angry with traffic, a man in Lithuania destroys bridge with chainsaw
# Society
Nord Stream (associative image)
1 h ago

Europe should give up Russian gas to stop Moscow’s ‘manipulation’, says Lithuanian president’s adviser

Vilnius Old Town
2 h ago

Tourist arrivals in Lithuania down 70%, partly due to war in Ukraine – minister

The bridge on Pilies Street in Klaipėda
2 h ago

US serviceman drowns after driving car off bridge in Lithuania’s Klaipėda

updated
A hospital (associative image)
5 h ago

Over 150 Ukrainian medics found work in Lithuania, but hospitals are asking for more

HIMARS
19 h ago

Lithuania to buy HIMARS launchers, confirms ministry

The exercise Amber Desire in Lithuania's Alytus
10
20 h ago

Lithuanian, Polish troops hold joint drills in Alytus

10
Lithuania's Ministry of Defence
21 h ago

Lithuanian MoD planned to buy possibly Russian-made equipment for NATO fighters – media

updated
Moscow Patriarch Kirill with President Vladimir Putin
1 d ago

Lithuania puts travel ban on Moscow Patriarch Kirill

Football (associative image)
1 d ago

MP proposes direct management of Lithuanian Football Federation, blaming it for sport’s ‘deplorable situation’

updated
Ingrida Šimonytė
1 d ago

Lithuania will not run out of gas, PM says

Lithuania's Ministry of Defence
2022.07.27 15:11

Lithuanian MoD planned to buy possibly Russian-made equipment for NATO fighters – media

updated
HIMARS
2022.07.27 17:51

Lithuania to buy HIMARS launchers, confirms ministry

The bridge on Pilies Street in Klaipėda
2022.07.28 10:02

US serviceman drowns after driving car off bridge in Lithuania’s Klaipėda

updated
The exercise Amber Desire in Lithuania's Alytus
10
2022.07.27 16:26

Lithuanian, Polish troops hold joint drills in Alytus

10
Vilnius Old Town
2022.07.28 10:10

Tourist arrivals in Lithuania down 70%, partly due to war in Ukraine – minister

A hospital (associative image)
2022.07.28 08:00

Over 150 Ukrainian medics found work in Lithuania, but hospitals are asking for more

Nord Stream (associative image)
2022.07.28 11:37

Europe should give up Russian gas to stop Moscow’s ‘manipulation’, says Lithuanian president’s adviser