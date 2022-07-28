Vilnius Old Town

News

47 min. ago

Tourist arrivals in Lithuania down 70%, partly due to war in Ukraine – minister

The bridge on Pilies Street in Klaipėda

News

55 min. ago

US serviceman drowns after driving car off bridge in Lithuania’s Klaipėda

A hospital (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Over 150 Ukrainian medics found work in Lithuania, but hospitals are asking for more

HIMARS

News

17 h ago

Lithuania to buy HIMARS launchers, confirms ministry

The exercise Amber Desire in Lithuania's Alytus

News

18 h ago

Lithuanian, Polish troops hold joint drills in Alytus

Lithuania's Ministry of Defence

News

19 h ago

Lithuanian MoD planned to buy possibly Russian-made equipment for NATO fighters – media

Moscow Patriarch Kirill with President Vladimir Putin

News

22 h ago

Lithuania puts travel ban on Moscow Patriarch Kirill

Football (associative image)

News

23 h ago

MP proposes direct management of Lithuanian Football Federation, blaming it for sport’s ‘deplorable situation’

Ingrida Šimonytė

News

23 h ago

Lithuania will not run out of gas, PM says

Klaipėda seaport

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s Klaipėda hosts port defence military exercise

The border between Lithuania, Belarus, and Poland.

News

1 d ago

‘We have created a monster.’ Life inside the Suwalki Gap

European Commission in Brussels

News

1 d ago

Kaliningrad u-turn shows Europe can no longer wash its dirty linen in public – opinion

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

1 d ago

Irregular migrants keep coming to Lithuania, but even more leave for Western Europe

Students (associative image)

News

1 d ago

University applications down in Lithuania

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

1 d ago

Russia may run out of steam in Ukraine by next March – interview with Lithuanian defence minister

Bishop Ambrose

News

1 d ago

Orthodox bishop says Moscow patriarch ‘positive’ about autonomy for Lithuanian church

News

2022.07.28 10:02

US serviceman drowns after driving car off bridge in Lithuania’s Klaipėda

updated
B
BNS 2022.07.28 10:02
The bridge on Pilies Street in Klaipėda
The bridge on Pilies Street in Klaipėda / R. Rumšienė/LRT

A driver drowned after his car fell off a drawbridge into the Danė River in central Klaipėda. The victim was a foreign national, the police say.

The accident occurred at 0:45 on Thursday. The driver, 30, was reportedly alone when his VW Taigo drove into the river on Pilies Street. According to Klaipėda County Police, he was a foreign national.

The authorities later specified that he was a US serviceman, without giving more details.

“The military police have taken over the investigation,” Asta Kazukauskienė, spokeswoman for the Klaipėda County Police, told BNS.

According to the sources, the 30-year-old US serviceman was in civilian clothes. He had come from Latvia in a rented car and stayed in a hotel in Klaipėda.

At the time of the accident, the drawbridge was up and the barrier was down.

The driver’s body has been recovered by divers.

“When they arrived, the car was not visible in the water, the divers dived in and saw that the car had rolled over on its roof, there was a body of a man on the driver’s side. The divers flipped the car in the water, pulled out the man and marked the location of the sunken car,” Edita Zdanevičienė, a spokeswoman for the Fire and Rescue Department, told BNS.

“The male victim was pulled out and handed over to the police. The car was left in place due to darkness, and today [Thursday] extraction work will be carried out,” Igoris Voveris, chief specialist at the Situation Coordination Subdivision of the Fire and Rescue Department, told BNS on Thursday morning.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened into the fatal accident.

The bridge on Pilies Street in Klaipėda
The bridge on Pilies Street in Klaipėda
# News
