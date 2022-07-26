Students (associative image)

News

31 min. ago

University applications down in Lithuania

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

1 h ago

Russia may run out of steam in Ukraine by next March – interview with Lithuanian defence minister

Bishop Ambrose

News

1 h ago

Orthodox bishop says Moscow patriarch ‘positive’ about autonomy for Lithuanian church

Kaliningrad train (associative image)

News

3 h ago

First Russian train with sanctioned goods reaches Lithuanian border as Kaliningrad transit resumes

Užutrakis, one of the shooting locations for Sky's The Royal Mob

News

4 h ago

Sky shoots docu-drama about ‘dysfunctional royal families’ in Lithuania

Medininkai migrant camp

News

6 h ago

Lithuania to close down one of its five migrant facilities ‘to save funds’ – official

Regime’s Money. Russian and Belarusian oligarchs amass profits in Lithuania

News

7 h ago

Regime’s Money. Russian and Belarusian oligarchs amass profits in Lithuania – LRT Investigation

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

22 h ago

Lithuanian lawyer joins Russia war crimes investigation, says it will take years

Orthodox Church in Lithuania (associative image)

News

23 h ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church should seek autonomy, not separation from Moscow, says Russian oppositionist

You Si-kun, the speaker of Taiwan’s parliament, in Lithuania

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s ‘defence of democracy touched the Taiwanese people’s hearts’ – interview

A lake in Lithuania (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Over dozen new Lithuanian sites added to EU’s nature protection network

Belarusians burn their identity documents in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Thousands of Belarusians flee to Lithuania for fear of repressions and conscription

Artūras Zuokas

News

1 d ago

Former Vilnius Mayor Zuokas confirms plans to run again in 2023

Vytautas Tomkus

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian actor Vytautas Tomkus passes away

Diana Nausėdienė in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s first lady pays tribute to Ukrainian war victims in Bucha, Irpin

Kaliningrad

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian Railways resumes transit of sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad

News

2022.07.26 15:03

University applications down in Lithuania

DK
Deividas Kubikis, BNS 2022.07.26 15:03
Students (associative image)
Students (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

The number of young people applying to study in higher education institutions in Lithuania has inched down slightly this year. Meanwhile, applications to state-funded study places and scholarships has fallen by 2,000, according to the latest data from LAMABPO, an association managing admissions to Lithuanian universities and colleges.

This year, 25,400 people submitted applications for the first round of admissions before the deadline on Monday, compared to 25,700 last year.

The number of those eligible for government grants to cover tuition fees is over 13,300 this year, down from 15,300 last year.

Erika Vaitkuniene, a spokeswoman for LAMABPO, tells BNS the most popular study choices among Lithuanian applicants are social and health sciences, as well as business and public management studies.

# Society
Arvydas Anušauskas
5
1 h ago

Russia may run out of steam in Ukraine by next March – interview with Lithuanian defence minister

5
Bishop Ambrose
1 h ago

Orthodox bishop says Moscow patriarch ‘positive’ about autonomy for Lithuanian church

Kaliningrad train (associative image)
3 h ago

First Russian train with sanctioned goods reaches Lithuanian border as Kaliningrad transit resumes

Užutrakis, one of the shooting locations for Sky's The Royal Mob
4 h ago

Sky shoots docu-drama about ‘dysfunctional royal families’ in Lithuania

Medininkai migrant camp
6 h ago

Lithuania to close down one of its five migrant facilities ‘to save funds’ – official

Regime’s Money. Russian and Belarusian oligarchs amass profits in Lithuania
7 h ago

Regime’s Money. Russian and Belarusian oligarchs amass profits in Lithuania – LRT Investigation

Russia's war in Ukraine
5
22 h ago

Lithuanian lawyer joins Russia war crimes investigation, says it will take years

5
Orthodox Church in Lithuania (associative image)
23 h ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church should seek autonomy, not separation from Moscow, says Russian oppositionist

You Si-kun, the speaker of Taiwan’s parliament, in Lithuania
1 d ago

Lithuania’s ‘defence of democracy touched the Taiwanese people’s hearts’ – interview

A lake in Lithuania (associative image)
1 d ago

Over dozen new Lithuanian sites added to EU’s nature protection network

Regime’s Money. Russian and Belarusian oligarchs amass profits in Lithuania
2022.07.26 08:00

Regime’s Money. Russian and Belarusian oligarchs amass profits in Lithuania – LRT Investigation

Kaliningrad train (associative image)
2022.07.26 12:22

First Russian train with sanctioned goods reaches Lithuanian border as Kaliningrad transit resumes

Užutrakis, one of the shooting locations for Sky's The Royal Mob
2022.07.26 10:58

Sky shoots docu-drama about ‘dysfunctional royal families’ in Lithuania

Medininkai migrant camp
2022.07.26 09:33

Lithuania to close down one of its five migrant facilities ‘to save funds’ – official

Russia's war in Ukraine
5
2022.07.25 17:30

Lithuanian lawyer joins Russia war crimes investigation, says it will take years

5
Orthodox Church in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.07.25 16:20

Lithuanian Orthodox Church should seek autonomy, not separation from Moscow, says Russian oppositionist

Arvydas Anušauskas
5
2022.07.26 14:22

Russia may run out of steam in Ukraine by next March – interview with Lithuanian defence minister

5
Bishop Ambrose
2022.07.26 13:59

Orthodox bishop says Moscow patriarch ‘positive’ about autonomy for Lithuanian church