University applications down in Lithuania

The number of young people applying to study in higher education institutions in Lithuania has inched down slightly this year. Meanwhile, applications to state-funded study places and scholarships has fallen by 2,000, according to the latest data from LAMABPO, an association managing admissions to Lithuanian universities and colleges.

This year, 25,400 people submitted applications for the first round of admissions before the deadline on Monday, compared to 25,700 last year.

The number of those eligible for government grants to cover tuition fees is over 13,300 this year, down from 15,300 last year.

Erika Vaitkuniene, a spokeswoman for LAMABPO, tells BNS the most popular study choices among Lithuanian applicants are social and health sciences, as well as business and public management studies.