Russian flag (associative image)

News

13 min. ago

Lithuanian parliamentary committee mulls banning business ties with Russia

Natural gas (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Gas shortages in Europe to affect prices in Lithuania – PM

Coronavirus in Lithuania

News

1 h ago

No restrictions planned despite rising Covid infections in Lithuania, says PM

Laima Liucija Andrikienė

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian parliament backs Andrikienė’s nomination for European Court of Auditors

Freight cars stand on the railroad tracks of the freight station in Kaliningrad, Russia

News

3 h ago

Lithuania knew in April that EC would issue transit clarification – media

Wind farm in the sea (associative image)

News

4 h ago

Lithuania starts preparings for wind farm in the Baltic Sea

Anders Fogh Rasmussen

News

5 h ago

Putin's plan includes Baltics, says former NATO chief

Aloyzas Sakalas

News

6 h ago

Lithuanian Independence Act signatory Sakalas passes away at 91

Natural gas (associative image)

News

8 h ago

EU prepares for Russia to cut off gas supply over sanctions

NATO troops in Lithuania

News

23 h ago

Lithuania mulls shorter deadlines for developing infrastructure to host NATO forces

Nord Stream (associative image)

News

1 d ago

EU prepares for worst-case scenario of Russia gas cut-off, says foreign minister

Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

1 d ago

No summer break for Ukraine fighters, says Lithuanian FM ahead of Brussels meeting

Kaliningrad

News

1 d ago

Russian-gauge railway track allows Kaliningrad transit via Lithuania, but dismantling not considered

Klaipėda

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s Klaipėda names promenade after Odessa, receives monument from Ukraine

Covid-19 vaccine

News

1 d ago

Lithuania considers second Covid booster for elderly

Members of parliament

News

1 d ago

Conservatives top Lithuania’s party rankings

News

2022.07.19 15:48

Gas shortages in Europe to affect prices in Lithuania – PM

GG B
Giedrius Gaidamavičius, BNS 2022.07.19 15:48
Natural gas (associative image)
Natural gas (associative image) / AP

Any shortage of natural gas in Europe amid a cut in deliveries from Russia affects gas prices in Lithuania, even though the country does not buy Russian gas, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte said on Tuesday.

“It certainly has an impact, albeit indirect,” Šimonyte told reporters when asked if a complete cut-off of Russian gas supplies to Europe would have an impact on Lithuania.

“As you know very well, we are no longer using Gazprom gas and have not been buying it since spring, but any shortage of natural gas on the market has an impact on the supply and price of natural gas,” she added.

According to Šimonytė, the Lithuanian government is taking all steps to make sure the country has enough gas in winter.

However, the prime minister predicts that it will not be easy for the European Union to secure its gas supply if Russia sharply reduces or cuts off gas supplies to the bloc’s countries.

Gazprom
Gazprom / AP

“If the supply of gas is stopped or drastically reduced, as it is now, and the repairs to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline do not end [...], then some EU countries are going to have considerable problems filling up their storage facilities and securing gas supplies, especially those that have no alternative supplies,” Šimonytė said.

This week, Europe is waiting to see if Russia restarts gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, as its 10-day scheduled maintenance is due to end soon.

The average price of gas in the Lithuanian market area of the GET Baltic gas exchange hit 157.78 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) on July 20, up from 97.6 euros in May.

Natural gas (associative image)
Gazprom
# Economy# Energy
Russian flag (associative image)
13 min. ago

Lithuanian parliamentary committee mulls banning business ties with Russia

Coronavirus in Lithuania
1 h ago

No restrictions planned despite rising Covid infections in Lithuania, says PM

Laima Liucija Andrikienė
2 h ago

Lithuanian parliament backs Andrikienė’s nomination for European Court of Auditors

Freight cars stand on the railroad tracks of the freight station in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 h ago

Lithuania knew in April that EC would issue transit clarification – media

updated
Wind farm in the sea (associative image)
4 h ago

Lithuania starts preparings for wind farm in the Baltic Sea

Anders Fogh Rasmussen
5 h ago

Putin's plan includes Baltics, says former NATO chief

Aloyzas Sakalas
6 h ago

Lithuanian Independence Act signatory Sakalas passes away at 91

Natural gas (associative image)
6
8 h ago

EU prepares for Russia to cut off gas supply over sanctions

6
NATO troops in Lithuania
23 h ago

Lithuania mulls shorter deadlines for developing infrastructure to host NATO forces

Nord Stream (associative image)
1 d ago

EU prepares for worst-case scenario of Russia gas cut-off, says foreign minister

Anders Fogh Rasmussen
2022.07.19 11:38

Putin's plan includes Baltics, says former NATO chief

NATO troops in Lithuania
2022.07.18 17:23

Lithuania mulls shorter deadlines for developing infrastructure to host NATO forces

Natural gas (associative image)
6
2022.07.19 08:00

EU prepares for Russia to cut off gas supply over sanctions

6
Wind farm in the sea (associative image)
2022.07.19 12:26

Lithuania starts preparings for wind farm in the Baltic Sea

Freight cars stand on the railroad tracks of the freight station in Kaliningrad, Russia
2022.07.19 13:06

Lithuania knew in April that EC would issue transit clarification – media

updated
Aloyzas Sakalas
2022.07.19 10:09

Lithuanian Independence Act signatory Sakalas passes away at 91

Coronavirus in Lithuania
2022.07.19 15:21

No restrictions planned despite rising Covid infections in Lithuania, says PM

Laima Liucija Andrikienė
2022.07.19 14:41

Lithuanian parliament backs Andrikienė’s nomination for European Court of Auditors

Russian flag (associative image)
2022.07.19 16:44

Lithuanian parliamentary committee mulls banning business ties with Russia