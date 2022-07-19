Lithuanian parliament backs Andrikienė’s nomination for European Court of Auditors

The Lithuanian parliament Seimas on Tuesday voted in favour of nominating Laima Liucija Andrikienė, chairwoman of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, as the Lithuanian member of the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

The motion was passed with 111 votes in favour, one against, and one abstention.

The lawmaker is being delegated for the position at ECA after the term of Lithuania’s previous representative, Rimantas Šadžius, expired in May.

Andrikienė of the conservative Homeland Union said her experience in the European Parliament gives her a good understanding of how the ECA works.

She has five years of experience as a member of the EP’s Budget Committee, which is the main source of queries and questions to the ECA on the implementation of the EU budget.

European Union / AP

Her nomination has already been approved by the government and President Gitanas Nausėda.

The ECA’s members are appointed by the Council of the EU for a six-year renewable term after consultation with the European Parliament.

The Luxembourg-based court’s mission is to supervise and audit the EU’s budget in terms of both revenue and spending. It also ensures that EU funds are spent in accordance with the rules and makes recommendations to the European Commission and national governments.