Lithuania mulls shorter deadlines for developing infrastructure to host NATO forces

Lithuania’s Defence Ministry on Monday proposed amendments to several laws to cut deadlines for the development of military infrastructure to host allied forces.

Currently, infrastructure cannot be developed swiftly and efficiently due to the excessively lengthy procedures for forming land plots, setting the purpose of use, assessing environmental impact, and obtaining building permits, the ministry said.

New projects are now being developed to host a German brigade in Lithuania as soon as possible, based on the NATO agreement reached in June.

Most of the German brigade assigned to Lithuania will be stationed in Germany for the time being due to a lack of infrastructure in Lithuania.

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said the proposed amendments are aimed at lifting or shortening the development procedures to three to four years.

Arvydas Anušauskas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

For example, the ministry is suggesting allowing military infrastructure to be developed without adjusting to municipal and local-level general plans, which now takes up to two years. The existing procedure is a “major obstacle” for the national defence system, according to Anušauskas.

“Clearly, we need to change the territorial planning, construction, and other laws,” the defence minister told BNS. “These will be minor changes to the laws for objects related to the host nation support.”

Anušauskas expects the proposed bills to be adopted during the Seimas' fall session in October. Until then, they will have to be approved by the government.