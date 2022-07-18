Lithuania considers second Covid booster for elderly

Lithuania’s Health Ministry plans to consult experts after EU agencies recommended giving a second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot to people aged over 60.

The ministry says there are no final decisions on second boosters for people over 60 years of age in Lithuania yet, but consultations with experts will take place in the upcoming weeks and decisions will be taken then.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency announced earlier that a second booster dose will be recommended for people over 80.

“With cases and hospitalisations rising again as we enter the summer period, I urge everybody to get vaccinated and boosted as quickly as possible. There is no time to lose,” European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said. “I call on member states to roll-out second boosters for everyone over the age of 60 as well as all vulnerable persons immediately.”