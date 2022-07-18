Covid-19 vaccine

News

21 min. ago

Lithuania considers second Covid booster for elderly

Members of parliament

News

1 h ago

Conservatives top Lithuania’s party rankings

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius

News

2 h ago

One in three Lithuanians donated to Ukraine, 5% prepared evacuation plan – survey

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)

News

3 h ago

Lithuania is releasing migrants – but leaving them in limbo

Vertical farm

News

1 d ago

Fresh produce all year round – Lithuanians develop Europe’s largest vertical farm

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

War fatigue saps Lithuanians’ donations for Ukraine

Andrew Clark

News

2022.07.16 10:00

Scottish journalist recalls 1992 in Lithuania: 10-dollar salary and inauguration of first president

Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

2022.07.15 17:29

Lithuanian FM fends off calls for confidence vote over Kaliningrad transit sanctions

MEP Petras Auštrevičius

News

2022.07.15 17:27

EC went beyond its competence with Kaliningrad transit clarification, says Lithuanian MEP

Brigadier General Artūras Radvilas takes command of the Land Force

News

2022.07.15 14:23

General Radvilas takes over as commander of Lithuania's Land Force

The signing of the new national defence agreement

News

2022.07.15 12:46

Lithuania’s parties sign new defence agreement, pledging to keep military spending above 2.5%

Hospital (associative image)

News

2022.07.15 11:41

Over 50 Ukrainians fighters receive treatment in Lithuania

Shopping

News

2022.07.15 09:56

Inflation in Lithuania higher because its economy did better during pandemic, minister says

German troops in Lithuania.

News

2022.07.15 09:30

Germany assigns brigade to Lithuania, says defence chief

A woman awaits a ferry in Baltiysk, home to Russia's Baltic Fleet in Kaliningrad

News

2022.07.15 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Kaliningrad u-turn

Cyber attack (associative image)

News

2022.07.14 16:40

Lithuanian ad website hit by cyberattack, warns of possible customer data leak

News

2022.07.18 11:22

Lithuania considers second Covid booster for elderly

B
BNS 2022.07.18 11:22
Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania’s Health Ministry plans to consult experts after EU agencies recommended giving a second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot to people aged over 60.

The ministry says there are no final decisions on second boosters for people over 60 years of age in Lithuania yet, but consultations with experts will take place in the upcoming weeks and decisions will be taken then.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency announced earlier that a second booster dose will be recommended for people over 80.

“With cases and hospitalisations rising again as we enter the summer period, I urge everybody to get vaccinated and boosted as quickly as possible. There is no time to lose,” European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said. “I call on member states to roll-out second boosters for everyone over the age of 60 as well as all vulnerable persons immediately.”

# News# Coronavirus
Members of parliament
1 h ago

Conservatives top Lithuania’s party rankings

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius
2 h ago

One in three Lithuanians donated to Ukraine, 5% prepared evacuation plan – survey

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
3 h ago

Lithuania is releasing migrants – but leaving them in limbo

Vertical farm
1 d ago

Fresh produce all year round – Lithuanians develop Europe’s largest vertical farm

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius
6
1 d ago

War fatigue saps Lithuanians’ donations for Ukraine

6
Andrew Clark
7
2022.07.16 10:00

Scottish journalist recalls 1992 in Lithuania: 10-dollar salary and inauguration of first president

7
Gabrielius Landsbergis
2022.07.15 17:29

Lithuanian FM fends off calls for confidence vote over Kaliningrad transit sanctions

MEP Petras Auštrevičius
2022.07.15 17:27

EC went beyond its competence with Kaliningrad transit clarification, says Lithuanian MEP

Brigadier General Artūras Radvilas takes command of the Land Force
6
2022.07.15 14:23

General Radvilas takes over as commander of Lithuania's Land Force

6
The signing of the new national defence agreement
2022.07.15 12:46

Lithuania’s parties sign new defence agreement, pledging to keep military spending above 2.5%

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.07.18 08:00

Lithuania is releasing migrants – but leaving them in limbo

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius
2022.07.18 09:41

One in three Lithuanians donated to Ukraine, 5% prepared evacuation plan – survey

Members of parliament
2022.07.18 10:39

Conservatives top Lithuania’s party rankings