General Radvilas takes over as commander of Lithuania's Land Force

2022.07.15 14:23

General Radvilas takes over as commander of Lithuania's Land Force

Brigadier General Artūras Radvilas has taken over as commander of Lithuania’s Land Force, Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Friday.

The Land Force Day was marked in Lithuania’s Trakai on Friday. During the event, a change of command ceremony took place, as Brigadier General Raimundas Vaikšnoras, who has led the Land Force for the past three years, handed over the battle flag to Radvilas.

The ceremony was also attended by Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys, other commanders of the armed forces, foreign defence attachés, and heads of NGOs.

