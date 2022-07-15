General Radvilas takes over as commander of Lithuania's Land Force

Brigadier General Artūras Radvilas has taken over as commander of Lithuania’s Land Force, Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Friday.

The Land Force Day was marked in Lithuania’s Trakai on Friday. During the event, a change of command ceremony took place, as Brigadier General Raimundas Vaikšnoras, who has led the Land Force for the past three years, handed over the battle flag to Radvilas.

The ceremony was also attended by Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys, other commanders of the armed forces, foreign defence attachés, and heads of NGOs.

Brigadier General Artūras Radvilas takes command of the Land Force / I. Budzeikaitė/Lithuanian Armed Forces

Prior to his appointment, Radvilas served within the Defence Staff of the Lithuanian Armed Forces as a deputy commander for operations. Before that, he led the Motorised Infantry Brigade Žemaitija, the Grand Duchess Birutė Uhlan Battalion, the 15th Provincial Reconstruction Team in Afghanistan’s Ghor Province, and also served in other command and staff officer positions within the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Radvilas joined Lithuania’s national defence structure in 1992. He is a graduate of the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania, an operational level course at the Baltic Defence College in Estonia, and a strategic level course at the US Army War College.