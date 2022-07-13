Drawing lessons from Ukraine, Lithuania to upgrade weapons of border guards, officers

In response to the war in Ukraine, Lithuania will arm non-military officers serving under the Interior Ministry, issuing them with NATO-standard weapons.

“The experience of the migration crisis organised by the Belarusian regime and the large-scale conventional war against Ukraine shows that it’s the statutory officers from the interior system – border guards, policemen, firefighters – who find themselves at the forefront of events and often become the first line of response, the first shield in repelling the adversary’s military and hybrid attacks,” Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said in a statement.

“This requires not only special training but also weapons and other means, in line with NATO standards,” Bilotaitė said.



The Interior Ministry has now drafted a new standartised system for arming officers under its purview, setting out the financial needs for the short-term and long-term acquisition of individual and special equipment and armaments for officers until 2030.

Agnė Bilotaitė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to the minister, the military is set to soon hand over NATO-standard weaponry, worth 3.5 million euros, to the border guards. It has also received another 20 million euros as part of the 47-million-euro financial assistance granted by the European Commission for the management of the migration crisis.

In the event of martial law, Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service (VSAT) and the Public Security Service would take part in the state’s armed defence and perform wartime tasks. Other statutory services would also have to be able to act in wartime, the ministry said, by caryring out designated mobilisation tasks, protecting equipment, assets, and strategic objects key to national security, as well as ensure law and order, alert the population of dangers, and search and rescue people.

Lithuania’s 2022 state budget includes 642.8 million euros to be spent on public security.