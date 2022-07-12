Examination (associative image)

One-third of Lithuanian school leavers fail math exam

BNS, LRT.lt 2022.07.12 10:28
Examination (associative image)
Examination (associative image) / BNS

Unprecedentedly bad exam results this year point to an appalling state of math teaching in Lithuania’s schools, Education Minister Jurgita Šiugždinienė said on Tuesday, releasing the results that show 35 percent of students failing the exam.

“Thirty-five per cent of the students who took the exam did not reach a satisfactory level, or simply put, did not pass the mathematics exam. Mathematics is in a crisis situation,” Šiugždinienė said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Exam results were to be released last week, but were held up while the Ministry of Education analysed markings due to unusually poor results.

The National Education Agency (NŠA) set up a special commission to investigate the reasons for the poor results.

According to Šiugždinienė, the commission found that the mathematics exam met the requirements of the programme, but that two problems were too difficult and the scoring was slightly changed.

However, according to the minister, these changes had no effect on the number of students who failed the exam, only raised the number of those who were awarded the top mark.

Education Minister Jurgita Šiugždinienė
Education Minister Jurgita Šiugždinienė / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The commission’s report notes that the high number of failures cannot be attributed to the difficulty of the tasks and that all the previous years’ exam questions were of similar difficulty.

“There was no reason to change the pass threshold and no reason to change the cut-off,” said Vilija Dabrišienė, a math teacher who chaired the panel.

“Unfortunately, the results reflect the real situation of our mathematics [teaching],” commented Minister Šiugždinienė. “It is very bad. I can now state: this is a result of our failure to take appropriate decisions for many years.”

To address the situation, she said, a new mathematics curriculum has been prepared and will be implemented in schools starting in September next year, along with a new mathematics curriculum for secondary education, which will be accompanied by intermediate examinations.

According to the NŠA, 15,834 graduate candidates took the national-level math exam this year.

