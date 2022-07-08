Shinzo Abe

News

2022.07.08 15:16

Lithuanian leaders voice condolences on death of Japan's former PM Abe

B
BNS 2022.07.08 15:16
Shinzo Abe
Shinzo Abe / AP

Lithuania's leaders have expressed their condolences after the murder of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 

President Gitanas Nausėda said he was "saddened and shocked by the tragic death" of Abe.

"It is a big loss for Japan and the democratic world," the president tweeted. "Abe-san was a great leader and a true advocate of democracy."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all people of Japan," he added.

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, the speaker of the parliament, also said she was "shocked and saddened by the horrible assassination" of the former prime minister.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said in a tweet that Abe had been "a true leader whose legacy will live for many years to come".

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he was "profoundly shocked by the appalling fatal attack on the former Prime Minister and long-time friend of Lithuania".

"Sending our deepest sympathies to all the people of Japan," he tweeted. "May his legacy of democracy and free and open Indo-Pacific live on."

Abe was pronounced dead on Friday after he was shot at a campaign event in the western region of Nara.

He was Japan's longest-serving prime minister and held office in 2006 and again from 2012 to 2020. Abe was forced to step down due to ulcerative colitis, a debilitating intestinal condition.

Shinzo Abe
Shinzo Abe
Shinzo Abe
