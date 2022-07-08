LRT English Newsletter: Suwalki on the line

LRT English Newsletter – July 8, 2022

Polish and Lithuanian leaders met at a symbolic spot this week, the so-called Suwalki Gap. The 100-kilometre border stretch has been termed “the most dangerous place on earth” by Politico – presumably, if Russia were to mount an attack on NATO, this is where it would strike first, isolating the Baltic states from their allies.

According to an Estonian general, however, the threat is overstated – in its current situation, Russia is in no position to attack the Baltics, although it doesn’t mean it won’t be in the future. Residents of the Polish-Lithuanian borderlands seem to agree – none of those who spoke with LRT were making plans to leave in the near future.

The Suwalki Gap is wedged between Russia’s Kaliningrad – a major military stronghold – and Belarus, whose role in Moscow’s military plans can be quite unpredictable. What if Russia decides to station missiles there, as Belarusian President Lukashenko apparently wishes? We look at the implications to the security of the Baltic states.



KALININGRAD TRANSIT STILL ON BALANCE



Tensions with Russia flared up when Lithuania started limiting transit of sanctioned goods to the exclave of Kaliningrad. The EU seems inclined to reconsider the sanctions, although Vilnius is still waiting for a clarification. Lithuanian diplomats are actively participating in the deliberations, according to the president’s adviser, seeking that the updated rules adhere to Vilnius’ interests, namely, that Russia’s transit to Kaliningrad be shared with Poland and Latvia, and that Lithuania retain a degree of control on what gets transported across its territory.



BAYRAKTAR IS HERE



This week, the Turkish-made Bayraktar drone reached Lithuania, where it was presented to the public in the northern town of Šiauliai. Take a look at some photos of the Hawk’s journey to Lithuania. From here, it should be delivered to Ukraine.



OMICRON BITES BACK



Coronavirus seems to be making a comeback in Lithuania, with the country reporting hundreds of new cases a day. Experts say it could be a new and more infectious strain of the omicron variant, although it is hard to say for sure, since Lithuania stopped doing genome sequencing. Another wave could be on the cards in the coming months.



HERSTORY OF LITHUANIA



Were there any notable women in the history of Lithuania? If you went by this year’s history exam, the answer would have to be no – a minor uproar erupted when not a single question addressed women. The authors of the exam say the problem lies with the curriculum, which is to be updated in the coming years. Some say Lithuanian historians have simply neglected to research the role of women.



DATA LEAK



Hackers leaked data of around 50,000 customers of Švaros Broliai, a Lithuanian car washing and cleaning services provider. The company said compromised data included names, car registration numbers, e-mail addresses, and phone numbers, stolen from the cleaning centres’ booking system, though not payment-related information.



SORRY, NOT SORRY



Lithuania’s interior minister says she is not planning to back down from the policies on migrants and asylum seekers. A damning report from Amnesty International and a ruling from the European Court of Justice have highlighted glaring injustices in Lithuania’s treatment of irregular migrants – yet the government seems to be doubling down. The minister says Lithuania will seek to change the EU’s asylum rules, since, according to her, they are impracticable.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– What the Buryats are inflicting on Ukraine, while fighting as part of the Russian army – the cruelty and greed of the Russian colonialists – they themselves experienced four hundred years ago. What do we know about the nation in Siberia?

– In 1922, four years after declaring independence and defending it in battle, the young Lithuanian Republic issued its national currency, the litas. It was used until World War Two, when the Soviet occupation led to the use of the Soviet rouble. The litas returned in 1993 and stayed until 2015, when Lithuania retired the national currency and adopted the euro. A new exhibition throws a glance at the hundred-year history of the Lithuanian currency.

– Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis began his vacation on Monday, drawing criticism from observers. It is scandalous for the top diplomat to take a break at a time when Lithuania is dealing with the crisis surrounding the Kaliningrad transit sanctions, they say.

– While Ukrainian volunteers were digging up the bodies of their neighbours from mass graves, Vladimir Putin presented awards to the butchers of Bucha. Around the same time, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti published an opinion piece which openly said "a significant part of the masses" must be destroyed. Testimonies from the liberated lands of Ukraine and their colonial and genocidal context – in a joint project by LRT English and LRT Radio Documentary.

– The then presidents of Lithuania and Poland, Valdas Adamkus and Aleksander Kwaśniewski, were among the first European leaders to travel to Kyiv after the Orange Revolution of 2004. This was a turning point in Russian-Ukrainian relations, Kwaśniewski tells LRT. Kwaśniewski was Poland’s president from 1995 to 2005. In an interview with LRT, he discusses Western response to the Ukraine war, why alternative security arrangements to NATO would be “a dangerous waste of time”, and the state of Polish-Lithuanian relations.





Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt

Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas