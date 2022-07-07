Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania

News

21 min. ago

Lithuania mulls one-off permits for sanctioned goods transiting to Kaliningrad

Ukraine flag

News

1 h ago

Ukrainian refugee artists receive grants in Lithuania

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his Polish counterpart, Adrzej Duda (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian and Polish leaders to meet at Suwalki Gap

Laima Liucija Andrikienė

News

3 h ago

Lithuania to propose MP Andrikienė for European Court of Auditors

Latvian military

News

4 h ago

Latvia to reinstate conscription

Freight cars stand on the railroad tracks of the freight station in Kaliningrad, Russia

News

4 h ago

Lithuania is not just taking EC commands on Kaliningrad transit – president’s adviser

Journey of Bayraktar "Vanagas" to Lithuania

News

5 h ago

Bayraktar drone’s journey from Turkey to Lithuania in photos

NATO flag

News

6 h ago

Lithuania fast-tracks ratification of Finnish, Swedish NATO accession protocols

History exam

News

8 h ago

Absence of women in Lithuania’s history exam sparks debate among historians and educators

The plague doctor (associative image)

News

1 d ago

How plague, famine, and war killed half of Vilnius in 1657

Art and Money exhibition at M. K. Čiurlionis Art Museum

News

1 d ago

The art of money: celebrating 100 years of the Lithuanian national currency

Vičiūnai Group

News

1 d ago

Kaunas mayor’s company in Kaliningrad received €14m in Russian subsidies – media

Russian troops performing military drills

News

1 d ago

Russia has no capacity to capture Suwałki Gap, Estonian general says

Tomas Davulis

News

2022.07.05 14:14

EU General Court rejects Lithuania’s second judge nominee

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

2022.07.05 10:15

Lithuania to step up expert support to Ukraine – PM

A murdered teenaged was found in Lithuania's Šiauliai

News

2022.07.05 09:41

Murdered 15-year-old discovered in Lithuania’s Šiauliai

News

2022.07.07 13:29

Lithuanian and Polish leaders to meet at Suwalki Gap

B LRT.lt
BNS, LRT.lt 2022.07.07 13:29
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his Polish counterpart, Adrzej Duda (associative image)
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his Polish counterpart, Adrzej Duda (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

On Thursday, the Lithuanian and Polish presidents are visiting the so-called Suwalki Gap, the 80-kilometre stretch of land connecting the two countries.

They "will discuss security and defence issues and the process of strengthening NATO's eastern flank following the Madrid Summit," office of Gitanas Nausėda said in a press release.

The Lithuanian president and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, will initially travel to the mobile command post of the Multinational Division North East in Poland and then go to the Lithuanian Grand Duke Vytenis General Support Logistics Battalion in Marijampolė in southern Lithuania.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and his Lithuaian counterpart, Arvydas Anušauskas, are also taking part.

Suwalki Gap is considered a weak point by NATO and Baltic officials, as the narrow stretch of land is flanked by Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad. Moscow has recently pledged to retaliate after Lithuania began blocking the transit of sanctioned goods to the Kaliningrad exclave, raising fears of a potential escalation at the Suwalki Gap.

Read more: Lithuania and Kaliningrad – updates

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his Polish counterpart, Adrzej Duda (associative image)
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his Polish counterpart, Adrzej Duda (associative image)
# News# Lithuania and Kaliningrad
Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania
22 min. ago

Lithuania mulls one-off permits for sanctioned goods transiting to Kaliningrad

Ukraine flag
1 h ago

Ukrainian refugee artists receive grants in Lithuania

Laima Liucija Andrikienė
3 h ago

Lithuania to propose MP Andrikienė for European Court of Auditors

Latvian military
4 h ago

Latvia to reinstate conscription

Freight cars stand on the railroad tracks of the freight station in Kaliningrad, Russia
4 h ago

Lithuania is not just taking EC commands on Kaliningrad transit – president’s adviser

Journey of Bayraktar "Vanagas" to Lithuania
16
5 h ago

Bayraktar drone’s journey from Turkey to Lithuania in photos

16
NATO flag
6 h ago

Lithuania fast-tracks ratification of Finnish, Swedish NATO accession protocols

History exam
6
8 h ago

Absence of women in Lithuania’s history exam sparks debate among historians and educators

6
The plague doctor (associative image)
1 d ago

How plague, famine, and war killed half of Vilnius in 1657

Art and Money exhibition at M. K. Čiurlionis Art Museum
15
1 d ago

The art of money: celebrating 100 years of the Lithuanian national currency

15
Journey of Bayraktar "Vanagas" to Lithuania
16
2022.07.07 10:16

Bayraktar drone’s journey from Turkey to Lithuania in photos

16
Freight cars stand on the railroad tracks of the freight station in Kaliningrad, Russia
2022.07.07 11:10

Lithuania is not just taking EC commands on Kaliningrad transit – president’s adviser

Latvian military
2022.07.07 11:27

Latvia to reinstate conscription

NATO flag
2022.07.07 09:24

Lithuania fast-tracks ratification of Finnish, Swedish NATO accession protocols

History exam
6
2022.07.07 08:00

Absence of women in Lithuania’s history exam sparks debate among historians and educators

6
Laima Liucija Andrikienė
2022.07.07 12:12

Lithuania to propose MP Andrikienė for European Court of Auditors

Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania
2022.07.07 15:45

Lithuania mulls one-off permits for sanctioned goods transiting to Kaliningrad

Ukraine flag
2022.07.07 14:41

Ukrainian refugee artists receive grants in Lithuania