Lithuanian and Polish leaders to meet at Suwalki Gap

On Thursday, the Lithuanian and Polish presidents are visiting the so-called Suwalki Gap, the 80-kilometre stretch of land connecting the two countries.

They "will discuss security and defence issues and the process of strengthening NATO's eastern flank following the Madrid Summit," office of Gitanas Nausėda said in a press release.

The Lithuanian president and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, will initially travel to the mobile command post of the Multinational Division North East in Poland and then go to the Lithuanian Grand Duke Vytenis General Support Logistics Battalion in Marijampolė in southern Lithuania.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and his Lithuaian counterpart, Arvydas Anušauskas, are also taking part.

Suwalki Gap is considered a weak point by NATO and Baltic officials, as the narrow stretch of land is flanked by Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad. Moscow has recently pledged to retaliate after Lithuania began blocking the transit of sanctioned goods to the Kaliningrad exclave, raising fears of a potential escalation at the Suwalki Gap.

