News

2022.07.02 12:00

Living on Lithuania’s border with Kaliningrad – Z murals and Russian propaganda on airwaves

Radvilė Rumšienė LRT.lt
Radvilė Rumšienė, LRT.lt 2022.07.02 12:00
Russia's Z symbol facing Lithuania.
Russia's Z symbol facing Lithuania. / M. Jakutytė

People living on Lithuania’s border with Kaliningrad have seen an increase in what they call provocations – murals with letters Z and the Soviet flags being erected on the other side of the river Nemunas separating the two countries.

"Living here on the border, we see the [military] drills, the helicopters [and] equipment," said Kęstutis, a former border guard who only gave his first name. "Kaliningrad region is covered [...] with soldiers."

Read more: Lithuania and Kaliningrad – updated

In Panemunė, a town linked by a bridge with Russia’s Sovetsk, locals have watched the emergence of an outsized Z mural, painted in the colours of the St George ribbon – black and orange. Both symbols are outlawed in Lithuania due to them being used in the war against Ukraine.

However, not everyone was offended. According to Kęstutis, the cultural ties of people in the border region run deep.

“It seems to them that these Russians have always been good, and now suddenly somebody says they are bad. They also watch [Russian] television,” Kęstutis said, adding that there are 20 channels from the neighbouring country are accessible with a simple antenna.

Kaliningrad
Kaliningrad / AP

"There is Kaliningrad TV, and there is always a Duma deputy on Mondays. It is interesting for me to analyse his rhetoric,” he said. “And the neighbours who have relatives in Russia, they look at these statements from a different perspective.”

He remembers the border tensions in 2014 with Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The then Lithuanian president, Dalia Grybauskaitė, called Russia a terrorist state.

"There was this huge tension then. The Russian border guards were apparently instructed to impose restrictions, to hold cars,” he said, adding the situation is not as bad today.

“Now there are no cars, the bridge is closed, only pedestrians are moving across,” he added.

On April 28, Russia banned car traffic over the bridge, citing the need for repairs.

Queen Louise Bridge
Queen Louise Bridge / R. Rumšienė/LRT

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, the chairman of the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence, said symbolism is part of Russia’s “provocative and propaganda policy”.

“Let us react with dignity," he added.

Recently, the municipality of Pagėgiai on the border with Kaliningrad decided to put the Lithuanian tricolour on Rambynas Hill. The flag will be visible from Russia.

No unusual activity in Kaliningrad

Despite the recent tensions over Kaliningrad transit sanctions, the border guards say there is no need to be alarmed.

"At the moment we do not notice anything unusual, the movement is normal,” said Raimondas Sauspreikšis, commander of the border guard in Pagėgiai.

“We do not see any provocations or additional challenges due to the military operations in Ukraine. So far, we do not really see any cause for concern. We are working, we are monitoring,” he said. “We do not see the movement of large military units or people.”

Russia's Z symbol facing Lithuania.
Kaliningrad
Panemunė broder crossing.
Queen Louise Bridge
