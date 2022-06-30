Who’s to blame for growing drug use in Lithuania?

A recent report that drug use is on the rise in Lithuania has sparked political debates, with the opposition accusing the government’s policies for the trend. But is it fair?

The Department of Drugs, Tobacco and Alcohol Control (NTAKD) has reported that drug consumption in Lithuania has increased, citing data from the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction. Two weeks earlier, a 12-year-old girl in Šiauliai was hospitalised with amphetamine and marijuana poisoning.

Some politicians, mainly from the opposition, have claimed that the situation is out of control and that the policies of the ruling coalition were to blame, specifically proposals by the liberal Freedom Party to decriminalise the possession of small quantities of drugs.

According to Aušra Želvienė, representative of the NTAKD, drug use has increased everywhere and Lithuania is simply part of the global trend.

“Drug use has slightly increased because the same thing is happening in Lithuania as in Europe. There is a global trend that drug use is increasing. This could be due to increased availability, but also to a slight increase in attitudes, social acceptability if you will,” says Želvienė.

Attitudes towards soft drug use are more lenient today than a decade or more ago, she notes. People who decide to try psychoactive substances are no longer as afraid to do it.

Cannabis / V. Skaraitis/BNS

Moreover, drug use in Lithuania is still below the levels observed elsewhere in Europe.

“The upward trend is the same as in other European countries, but we can be happy that Lithuania’s use is lower than the European Union average,” says Želvienė.

According to surveys, 14.1 percent of the population in Lithuania have used drugs at least once in their lifetime. The number of men who have tried drugs is three times higher than the number of women, more than one in five. Seven percent of women have used drugs at least once in their lives.

On average, 29 percent of people in the EU have tried drugs at least once in their lifetime.

According to Želvienė, there is no significant shift in the age at which people try out drugs. However, fashions are changing.

“There are many new forms of drugs. These new substances are sprayed, sniffed, eaten, gummed, in all sorts of forms that did not exist before. This is probably also a factor in their appeal,” says Želvienė, adding that cannabis is the most commonly used drug by Lithuanians, sometimes in combination with ecstasy.

According to her, it is inaccurate to claim the ruling majority’s policies are responsible for the rise in drug use. The current parliament has not passed any legislation on drugs yet, she underlines.

Pro-cannabis sign / V. Balkūnas/BNS

“What exists in the parliament is perhaps a national drug agenda, which is waiting to be adopted and sets out where we want to go by 2035, so that everything is done in a focused and united way, rather than by one random solution after another,” she says.

For the ruling Freedom Party, decriminalising – but not legalising – possession of small amounts of drugs is among the key platform points and the bill is struggling to find its way in the parliament. The latest draft proposes to decriminalise only low-level cannabis possession.

The last significant drug law in Lithuania was adopted in 2017, when possession of small amounts of drugs was included in the Penal Code, meaning that people caught using cannabis could be slammed with a criminal record and a jail sentence.

The law was passed by the last parliament. Experts say, however, that it is not possible to assess the impact of this law either.

According to Želvienė, the national drug agenda aims to halve the number of people who drink alcohol by 2035, to halve the number of people who have smoked in the last month, to keep the prevalence of drug use at two times lower than the EU average. Other goals include increasing the number of substitution therapies available for drug addicts and to achieve that no one dies of a drug overdose.