Trolley bus (associative image)

Lithuania faces acute shortage of bus driver – routes in Vilnius adjusted daily

Almost half of Lithuanians change their habits amid rising fuel prices – survey

Brussels draft guidelines on Kaliningrad transit ‘cause problems’, says Lithuanian PM

No Lithuanian special forces in Ukraine, says ministry after NYT report

Lithuania hit with 'intensive' cyber attacks amid Kaliningrad row

US senator in Lithuania: Kaliningrad sanctions consistent with American approach

Kaliningrad transit: 'pathetic' if EU shows weakness, says Lithuania's post-independence leader

Canada sends two warships to the Baltic Sea

Lithuanian leaders discuss sanctions on Kaliningrad transit, agree on 'key principles'

Amnesty issues a damning report on Lithuania’s migration centres: ‘violence and institutional racism’

Being an industrial climber in Lithuania – 'elderly women open windows, offer coffee'

‘I’m not a star here’: Famous Ukrainian actor returns to theatre after two months working in Lithuanian greenhouse

Lithuanian passports among most expensive on dark net

How Ukraine war began and how it might end – interview with strategist Edward Luttwak

Is Russia colonising Ukraine? – interview

Lithuanian diplomat's car in Moscow painted with letters Z

BNS 2022.06.27 17:43
Lithuanian diplomat's car in Moscow painted with letters Z
Lithuanian diplomat's car in Moscow painted with letters Z / U. Labutis/Facebook screengrab

A Lithuanian diplomat's private car has been spray-painted with the letters "Z" in a guarded parking lot in Moscow.

On Monday, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry told BNS that Russian police officers were expected to conduct an official investigation.

"A note will be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in connection with this incident," the Lithuanian ministry said in a comment.

"This is not the first time that EU diplomats' cars have been painted with such symbols," it added.

Ugnius Labutis, counsellor at the Lithuanian embassy to Russia, shared photos of his spray-painted car on Sunday.

Since the start of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, the letter "Z" has become a symbol of those who support the invasion.

The Russian Defence Ministry explained in early March that the letter "Z" on military equipment stands for "Za pobedu" ("For victory").

Read more: Lithuania bans symbols of Russia‘s war against Ukraine

