Lithuanian diplomat's car in Moscow painted with letters Z

A Lithuanian diplomat's private car has been spray-painted with the letters "Z" in a guarded parking lot in Moscow.

On Monday, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry told BNS that Russian police officers were expected to conduct an official investigation.

"A note will be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in connection with this incident," the Lithuanian ministry said in a comment.

"This is not the first time that EU diplomats' cars have been painted with such symbols," it added.

Ugnius Labutis, counsellor at the Lithuanian embassy to Russia, shared photos of his spray-painted car on Sunday.

Since the start of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, the letter "Z" has become a symbol of those who support the invasion.

The Russian Defence Ministry explained in early March that the letter "Z" on military equipment stands for "Za pobedu" ("For victory").

Read more: Lithuania bans symbols of Russia‘s war against Ukraine