Brussels draft guidelines on Kaliningrad transit ‘cause problems’, says Lithuanian PM

The European Commission is now drafting guidelines on Kaliningrad transit sanctions, but the current document sent to Vilnius “has a lot of uncertainties and causes additional problems", according to the Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

Brussels is now drafting new guidelines on how the existing EU sanctions again Russia should apply to the transit of goods to Kaliningrad. Vilnius had the opportunity to review the guidelines over the weekend, Šimonytė told reporters on Monday.

"Lithuania made a number of comments to the Commission, but since the work is ongoing, I wouldn't want to comment any further," she added. "We drew the EC's attention to all these problems, as far as we know, the work is ongoing."



Earlier this month, Lithuania restricted the transit of steel and ferrous metals to Kaliningrad when the existing EU sanctions came into force, and said it did so in line with the EC's clarification.

Moscow then said the transit restrictions violate international agreements and has threatened to retaliate.

Kaliningrad / AP

In response, the EC is currently preparing updated guidelines on the sanctions implementation.

"It seems to me that [...] it is not only in this case that two lawyers can have two different interpretations of the same text," Šimonytė said.

One of the issues that is now being addressed is the application of the sanctions to different groups of sanctioned goods.

"We certainly cannot have inconsistent positions as we believe there's no difference. The main difference of the regulation's application to different goods is only in the time when the transitional periods expire," the Lithuanian prime minister added.