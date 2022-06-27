Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė

14 min. ago

Brussels draft guidelines on Kaliningrad transit ‘cause problems’, says Lithuanian PM

Lithuanian Armed Forces

2 h ago

No Lithuanian special forces in Ukraine, says ministry after NYT report

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry

3 h ago

Lithuania hit with 'intensive' cyber attacks amid Kaliningrad row

US Senator Richard Joseph Durbin

3 h ago

US senator in Lithuania: Kaliningrad sanctions consistent with American approach

Vytautas Landsbergis

3 h ago

Kaliningrad transit: 'pathetic' if EU shows weakness, says Lithuania's post-independence leader

BALTOPS 2019 (associative image)

6 h ago

Canada sends two warships to the Baltic Sea

Kaliningrad

7 h ago

Lithuanian leaders discuss sanctions on Kaliningrad transit, agree on 'key principles'

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre

8 h ago

Amnesty issues a damning report on Lithuania’s migration centres: ‘violence and institutional racism’

Mykolas Kulakauskas

1 d ago

Being an industrial climber in Lithuania – 'elderly women open windows, offer coffee'

Ekaterina Vishnevaya

1 d ago

‘I’m not a star here’: Famous Ukrainian actor returns to theatre after two months working in Lithuanian greenhouse

Dark net

1 d ago

Lithuanian passports among most expensive on dark net

Vladimir Putin

News

2022.06.25 12:00

How Ukraine war began and how it might end – interview with strategist Edward Luttwak

Chernihiv‘s footbal stadium destroyed during an air strike

2022.06.25 10:00

Is Russia colonising Ukraine? – interview

Anti-war protest in Vilnius (associative image)

2022.06.24 14:00

The barbaric, irrational Balt: Western Europe begins demonising Lithuania – opinion

Emmanuel Macron

2022.06.24 12:00

French imperial past meets Baltic expectations – opinion

Kaliningrad

News

2022.06.24 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Kaliningrad unhinged

2022.06.27 16:32

Brussels draft guidelines on Kaliningrad transit ‘cause problems’, says Lithuanian PM

BNS 2022.06.27 16:32
Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė
Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė / I. Gelūnas/BNS

The European Commission is now drafting guidelines on Kaliningrad transit sanctions, but the current document sent to Vilnius “has a lot of uncertainties and causes additional problems", according to the Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

Brussels is now drafting new guidelines on how the existing EU sanctions again Russia should apply to the transit of goods to Kaliningrad. Vilnius had the opportunity to review the guidelines over the weekend, Šimonytė told reporters on Monday.

"Lithuania made a number of comments to the Commission, but since the work is ongoing, I wouldn't want to comment any further," she added. "We drew the EC's attention to all these problems, as far as we know, the work is ongoing."

Earlier this month, Lithuania restricted the transit of steel and ferrous metals to Kaliningrad when the existing EU sanctions came into force, and said it did so in line with the EC's clarification.

Moscow then said the transit restrictions violate international agreements and has threatened to retaliate.

Kaliningrad
Kaliningrad / AP

In response, the EC is currently preparing updated guidelines on the sanctions implementation.

"It seems to me that [...] it is not only in this case that two lawyers can have two different interpretations of the same text," Šimonytė said.

One of the issues that is now being addressed is the application of the sanctions to different groups of sanctioned goods.

"We certainly cannot have inconsistent positions as we believe there's no difference. The main difference of the regulation's application to different goods is only in the time when the transitional periods expire," the Lithuanian prime minister added.

Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė
Kaliningrad
