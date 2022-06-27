Kaliningrad transit: 'pathetic' if EU shows weakness, says Lithuania's post-independence leader

Vytautas Landsbergis

Gytis Pankūnas LRT.lt
Gytis Pankūnas, LRT.lt 2022.06.27 13:01
Vytautas Landsbergis
Vytautas Landsbergis / J. Stacevičius/LRT

By threatening to retaliate for EU’s Kaliningrad transit sanctions, Russia is seeking to legitimise “Stalin’s last annexation”, Vytautas Landsbergis, Lithuania’s first post-independence leader, has said.

“This is the EU’s position on sanctions, and Lithuania has no reason to doubt or oppose the EU sanctions,” Landsbergis told journalists at the Lithuanian parliament Seimas.

According to him, Russia’s threats over Kaliningrad transit sanctions should be carefully assessed.

“What does Putin’s Russia want? It may be trying to divert attention from its terrible war in Ukraine, it may be trying to legitimise Stalin’s last annexation – the Kaliningrad region – to further confirm that it is really Russia. This is part of Europe, and it is a European problem,” Landsbergis said.

It would be “pathetic” if the EU “showed weakness” by adjusting its sanctions on the transit of some goods to meet Russia’s demands, he added.

Kaliningrad
Kaliningrad / Shutterstock

Last week, Lithuania imposed restrictions on the transit of sanctioned Russian goods to and from Kaliningrad. Moscow said Lithuania violated international agreements and threatened to respond in a “non-diplomatic” way if the country failed to lift what Russia called a “blockade” of Kaliningrad.

Lithuania said it did not act unilaterally and only imposed the EU sanctions that were agreed on in March.

Read more: Russia says response over Kaliningrad sanctions ‘will not be diplomatic’

