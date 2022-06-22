Landslide on the Gediminas Castle Hill

News

36 min. ago

Vilnius’ Gediminas Castle Hill closed to visitors after landslide

The Government Office building

News

37 min. ago

Lithuania mulls extending state of emergency until September over Ukraine war

Lithuanian Railways

News

1 h ago

Kaliningrad steel transit ban will not affect Lithuanian Railways – minister

German troops in Lithuania.

News

1 h ago

Lithuania’s eventual goal is having German brigade on the ground – committee chair

Marija Zacharova

News

3 h ago

Russia says response over Kaliningrad sanctions ‘will not be diplomatic’

AirBaltic

News

5 h ago

AirBaltic to cancel four routes from Vilnius due to parts shortage

Lithuania has previously staged 'Astravyets drills' to prepare for nuclear emergencies

News

6 h ago

Vilnius region holds large-scale nuclear accident response drills

Ned Price

News

6 h ago

US says NATO commitment to Lithuania ‘ironclad’ after Russia threat

Virginijus Sinkevičius

News

7 h ago

Lithuania failed to prepare response to Russia's transit threats – EU commissioner

Trains in Kaliningrad (associative image)

News

7 h ago

Lithuania to seek EU's backing amid Russia's threats over transit sanctions

Nikolai Patrushev

News

24 h ago

Lithuanian citizens to feel consequences of Kaliningrad transit sanctions, Russia warns

Conscripts in Lithuania.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania ups number of conscripts, military academy cadets

Exam (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Russian exam question embarrasses Lithuania’s education agency

Cyclists wearing facemasks

News

1 d ago

New Covid-19 wave likely in autumn – Lithuanian health minister

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė

News

1 d ago

There’s no blockade of Kaliningrad, Lithuanian PM says

Romas Kalanta

News

1 d ago

Anti-Soviet self-immolating protester Kalanta named honorary citizen of Kaunas

News

2022.06.22 16:13

Vilnius’ Gediminas Castle Hill closed to visitors after landslide

B
BNS 2022.06.22 16:13
Landslide on the Gediminas Castle Hill
Landslide on the Gediminas Castle Hill / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Following a landslide on Wednesday, the Gediminas Castle Hill, the historical symbol of Vilnius, is temporarily closed to visitors, the National Museum of Lithuania has said.

“There is no threat to the stability of the hill. The closure is a precautionary measure until specialists finish assessing its condition after last night’s intense rain,” the National Museum said.

The hill is scheduled to reopen to visitors on June 28, it added.

The landslide on the north-eastern slope of the Gediminas Castle Hill was recorded on Wednesday morning, after a day of heavy rain. Specialists have started emergency response work.

According to the National Museum, the condition of the hill is being closely monitored, and the possibility of new cracks and landslides cannot be ruled out.

The long-term stability of the hill will be ensured by the implementation of the landscaping project, which resumed in May after the National Museum signed a contract with a new designer, it said.

Landslide on the Gediminas Castle Hill
Landslide on the Gediminas Castle Hill
Landslide on the Gediminas Castle Hill
Landslide on the Gediminas Castle Hill
# News# Environment
The Government Office building
37 min. ago

Lithuania mulls extending state of emergency until September over Ukraine war

Lithuanian Railways
1 h ago

Kaliningrad steel transit ban will not affect Lithuanian Railways – minister

German troops in Lithuania.
1 h ago

Lithuania’s eventual goal is having German brigade on the ground – committee chair

Marija Zacharova
3 h ago

Russia says response over Kaliningrad sanctions ‘will not be diplomatic’

AirBaltic
5 h ago

AirBaltic to cancel four routes from Vilnius due to parts shortage

Lithuania has previously staged 'Astravyets drills' to prepare for nuclear emergencies
6 h ago

Vilnius region holds large-scale nuclear accident response drills

Ned Price
6 h ago

US says NATO commitment to Lithuania ‘ironclad’ after Russia threat

Virginijus Sinkevičius
7 h ago

Lithuania failed to prepare response to Russia's transit threats – EU commissioner

Trains in Kaliningrad (associative image)
7 h ago

Lithuania to seek EU's backing amid Russia's threats over transit sanctions

Nikolai Patrushev
24 h ago

Lithuanian citizens to feel consequences of Kaliningrad transit sanctions, Russia warns

Virginijus Sinkevičius
2022.06.22 09:44

Lithuania failed to prepare response to Russia's transit threats – EU commissioner

Marija Zacharova
2022.06.22 13:20

Russia says response over Kaliningrad sanctions ‘will not be diplomatic’

Trains in Kaliningrad (associative image)
2022.06.22 08:53

Lithuania to seek EU's backing amid Russia's threats over transit sanctions

Ned Price
2022.06.22 10:29

US says NATO commitment to Lithuania ‘ironclad’ after Russia threat

AirBaltic
2022.06.22 10:58

AirBaltic to cancel four routes from Vilnius due to parts shortage

Lithuania has previously staged 'Astravyets drills' to prepare for nuclear emergencies
2022.06.22 10:44

Vilnius region holds large-scale nuclear accident response drills

German troops in Lithuania.
2022.06.22 15:16

Lithuania’s eventual goal is having German brigade on the ground – committee chair

Lithuanian Railways
2022.06.22 15:42

Kaliningrad steel transit ban will not affect Lithuanian Railways – minister

The Government Office building
2022.06.22 16:12

Lithuania mulls extending state of emergency until September over Ukraine war