Vilnius’ Gediminas Castle Hill closed to visitors after landslide

Following a landslide on Wednesday, the Gediminas Castle Hill, the historical symbol of Vilnius, is temporarily closed to visitors, the National Museum of Lithuania has said.

“There is no threat to the stability of the hill. The closure is a precautionary measure until specialists finish assessing its condition after last night’s intense rain,” the National Museum said.

The hill is scheduled to reopen to visitors on June 28, it added.

The landslide on the north-eastern slope of the Gediminas Castle Hill was recorded on Wednesday morning, after a day of heavy rain. Specialists have started emergency response work.

According to the National Museum, the condition of the hill is being closely monitored, and the possibility of new cracks and landslides cannot be ruled out.

The long-term stability of the hill will be ensured by the implementation of the landscaping project, which resumed in May after the National Museum signed a contract with a new designer, it said.