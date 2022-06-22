Landslide on the Gediminas Castle Hill

36 min. ago

Vilnius’ Gediminas Castle Hill closed to visitors after landslide

The Government Office building

37 min. ago

Lithuania mulls extending state of emergency until September over Ukraine war

Lithuanian Railways

1 h ago

Kaliningrad steel transit ban will not affect Lithuanian Railways – minister

German troops in Lithuania.

1 h ago

Lithuania’s eventual goal is having German brigade on the ground – committee chair

Marija Zacharova

3 h ago

Russia says response over Kaliningrad sanctions ‘will not be diplomatic’

AirBaltic

5 h ago

AirBaltic to cancel four routes from Vilnius due to parts shortage

Lithuania has previously staged 'Astravyets drills' to prepare for nuclear emergencies

6 h ago

Vilnius region holds large-scale nuclear accident response drills

Ned Price

6 h ago

US says NATO commitment to Lithuania ‘ironclad’ after Russia threat

Virginijus Sinkevičius

7 h ago

Lithuania failed to prepare response to Russia's transit threats – EU commissioner

Trains in Kaliningrad (associative image)

7 h ago

Lithuania to seek EU's backing amid Russia's threats over transit sanctions

Nikolai Patrushev

24 h ago

Lithuanian citizens to feel consequences of Kaliningrad transit sanctions, Russia warns

Conscripts in Lithuania.

1 d ago

Lithuania ups number of conscripts, military academy cadets

Exam (associative image)

1 d ago

Russian exam question embarrasses Lithuania’s education agency

Cyclists wearing facemasks

1 d ago

New Covid-19 wave likely in autumn – Lithuanian health minister

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė

1 d ago

There’s no blockade of Kaliningrad, Lithuanian PM says

Romas Kalanta

1 d ago

Anti-Soviet self-immolating protester Kalanta named honorary citizen of Kaunas

2022.06.22 16:12

Lithuania mulls extending state of emergency until September over Ukraine war

AS B
Augustas Stankevičius, BNS 2022.06.22 16:12
The Government Office building
The Government Office building / BNS

Lithuania’s cabinet is proposing to extend the existing state of emergency, declared on February 24 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, until September 15.

Under the Interior Ministry’s proposal, approved by ministers on Wednesday, the state of emergency in the entire country would be extended from June 30 to midnight on September 15. The proposal has to be passed though the parliament.

The state of emergency was introduced in the entire territory of Lithuania on February 24 in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. It is set to expire on June 29.

According to the proposed resolution, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a humanitarian and refugee crisis, and is also posing a threat to the security of NATO, the European Union and other European countries, including Lithuania.

“Possible hybrid attacks and provocations of various kinds pose a threat to public security, and it cannot be eliminated without the proportionate restriction on the exercise of the rights and freedoms set out in the Constitution and the Law on a State of Emergency and without the application of specific emergency measures,” the draft reads.

Under the proposal, the existing bans on rebroadcasting Russian and Belarusian TV programmes in Lithuania, organising rallies and events in support of Russia’s aggression, and other restrictions would remain in force.

# News# Russian invasion of Ukraine# Baltics and Russia
