Lithuania mulls extending state of emergency until September over Ukraine war

Lithuania’s cabinet is proposing to extend the existing state of emergency, declared on February 24 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, until September 15.

Under the Interior Ministry’s proposal, approved by ministers on Wednesday, the state of emergency in the entire country would be extended from June 30 to midnight on September 15. The proposal has to be passed though the parliament.

The state of emergency was introduced in the entire territory of Lithuania on February 24 in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. It is set to expire on June 29.

According to the proposed resolution, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a humanitarian and refugee crisis, and is also posing a threat to the security of NATO, the European Union and other European countries, including Lithuania.

“Possible hybrid attacks and provocations of various kinds pose a threat to public security, and it cannot be eliminated without the proportionate restriction on the exercise of the rights and freedoms set out in the Constitution and the Law on a State of Emergency and without the application of specific emergency measures,” the draft reads.

Under the proposal, the existing bans on rebroadcasting Russian and Belarusian TV programmes in Lithuania, organising rallies and events in support of Russia’s aggression, and other restrictions would remain in force.