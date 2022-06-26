Lithuanian passports among most expensive on dark net

Dark net

Darius Matas LRT RADIJAS LRT.lt
Darius Matas, LRT RADIJAS, LRT.lt 2022.06.26 10:00
Dark net / Shutterstock

Lithuanian data sold on the dark net is valued at more than €17 million, while Lithuanian passports are among the most expensive in the world, according to a web security firm.

The dark net market traders illegally obtained data of passports, ID cards, payment cards online accounts, bank account logins, and other personal data from more than 50 countries, says Patricija Černiauskaitė, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian-based web security firm Nord VPN.

In collaboration with independent researchers, the firm looked at one of the more popular markets on the dark net.

“Passports, for example, are the most expensive [kind of personal data],” Černiauskaitė tells LRT RADIO. “One Lithuanian passport costs around 3,500 euros.”

This makes Lithuanian passports, on average, the most expensive in the world. Why they are so expensive, Černiauskaitė says she cannot give a definite answer. One reason, she says, might be that a Lithuanian passport allows visa-free travel to many countries around the world.

Lithuanian passport / E. Blaževič/LRT

“We also have bank cards on that dark web market. Lithuanian bank cards are also quite expensive. One card costs 15 euros, while the average cost of a card is about 10 euros,” says Černiauskaitė.

As for passports available on the dark net, some of them are counterfeit, while others belong to real people, she says.

“If a person uploads a copy of their passport online or enters passport data somewhere, and the website has a data leak, then hackers gather all that information and start selling it,” according to Černiauskaitė.

A passport thus stolen may not allow the buyer to travel, but they could use it to pose as another person online. “There are actually a variety of threats, and it’s a bit scary that your passport could be circulating on the dark net somewhere.”

Lietuvos Respublikos pasas / E. Blaževič/LRT nuotr.

Černiauskaitė notes that most people are too complacent about potential data leaks and ignore notifications that their data security could have been compromised.

“We advise you not to ignore them because that would be the only way you can find out if your passport data has been leaked or fallen into the hands of hackers,” she says. “We strongly advise that you know exactly how much money is in your bank account at all times.”

Moreover, people should not ignore messages that someone has logged into their Facebook or Instagram accounts or email.

“If it wasn’t you, you should inform the website so that they can lock your account. It is also very important to protect your accounts with strong passwords. We do not recommend using 123456, which are used by many Lithuanians. It should be a 12-character password, a jumble of letters, digits and various symbols,” she says.

According to Černiauskaitė, the dark net is difficult for law enforcement to detect and prevent. An ordinary internet user cannot really go there, she says.

“You need specific information and specific tools to get there. Law enforcement is trying to deal with this. But it is a living organism. One shop is closed but another one comes up. Law enforcement is trying but at least for the time being there is no effective way to deal with such hackers,” says Černiauskaitė.

