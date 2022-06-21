Cyclists wearing facemasks

News

2022.06.21 14:50

New Covid-19 wave likely in autumn – Lithuanian health minister

AS B
Augustas Stankevičius, BNS 2022.06.21 14:50
Cyclists wearing facemasks
Cyclists wearing facemasks / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania is likely to see an increase in new coronavirus cases in the coming autumn, according to Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys.

“It is very likely that we will have a rising infection rate in the autumn,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

Official statistics show that the number of new cases has been edging up since early June.

Loreta Ašoklienė, Lithuania’s chief epidemiologist, says it is too early to say if this is an upward trend that is likely to continue or just ordinary fluctuation.

“It could be fluctuation or it could be that the incidence is starting to rise slightly,” the epidemiologist said.

“We will be able to say more precisely in a few weeks. There is a slight upswing, but it is not so large as to make us worry,” she added.

According to Dulkys, the country’s healthcare system is prepared for a potential new infection wave in autumn, with the existing testing mechanisms to be put back in place if necessary to maintain the normal rhythm of life and in-person education.

Arūnas Dulkys
Arūnas Dulkys / P. Peleckis/BNS

Facemasks first

Lithuania should receive vaccines adapted to the Omicron strain in autumn and will invite the elderly take an extra booster shot, according to Dulkys.

“We can’t say at this stage if everyone will be invited to do so, but studies are being carried out and we are waiting for recommendations from the European Medicines Agency,” he said.

Asked if the country could be placed under a lockdown again, the minister said that “all measures are theoretically possible, but seeing the whole toolbox of measures, I think it is unlikely”.

The minister said the restrictive measures to be reintroduced first would most likely include the requirement to wear facemasks.

“Only a new strain, a new threatening strain, could change the course of our ship,” he said.

Mobile vaccination stations could be brought back if the number of new cases starts to rise significantly in autumn, Dulkys added.

