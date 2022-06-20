Russian transit train (associative image)

54 min. ago

Lithuania faces off with Russia over Kaliningrad. What's happening?

Russian flag.

1 h ago

Lithuania hands note clarifying Kaliningrad transit to Russia

Support for Ukraine event in Kaunas

1 h ago

One-fifth of Ukrainian refugees want to stay in Lithuania

Lithuania-Belarus border

2 h ago

Lithuania to step up fight against smuggling with new border unit

Regimantas Adomaitis

3 h ago

Acclaimed Lithuanian actor Regimantas Adomaitis passes away

Lithuania's rail network.

6 h ago

Russia says Lithuania’s transit ban 'violates everything'

Belarusian and Russian flags

8 h ago

Key Lithuanian firms protected from Russian, Belarusian control – MP

The flags of Lithuania and Ukraine in Vilnius (associative image)

9 h ago

Two in three Lithuanians satisfied with response to war in Ukraine – survey

Ukrainian refugees (associate image)

9 h ago

Lithuania launches hotline for Ukrainian refugees

Ex-Lithuanian President Grybauskaitė receives World Economic Award

9 h ago

Ex-Lithuanian President Grybauskaitė receives World Economic Award

Vladimir Putin against the map of Russia

11 h ago

Ukraine war could lead to break-up of Russia – interview

Railway (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuania bans transit of sanctioned Russian goods

1 d ago

The German family who pioneered logistics in Baltics

St Michael the Archangel Church, or the Sobor of Kaunas

1 d ago

The Sobor of Kaunas – city icon that was almost demolished

Russia's war in Ukraine.

2022.06.18 12:00

Is Ukraine losing the war? Depends on how you look at it

Mariupol

2022.06.18 11:00

From ‘graveyard city’ Mariupol to Vilnius: survivor recalls horror of losing son and husband

2022.06.20 17:38

Lithuania hands note clarifying Kaliningrad transit to Russia

BNS 2022.06.20 17:38
Russian flag.
Russian flag. / AP

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on Monday handed a note to Moscow’s charge d’affaires Sergey Ryabokon, explaining the application of the EU sanctions on the transit of steel and ferrous metal products between Kaliningrad and mainland Russia.

The ministry said it denied information by Russian officials that Lithuania has banned the transit between the exclave and the rest of Russia.

“Passengers and goods not subject to the EU sanctions regime continue to be transported through the territory of Lithuania to and from Kaliningrad,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Lithuania has not imposed any unilateral, individual, or additional restrictions on the transit. Lithuania has consistently implemented EU sanctions, which have different transition periods and deadlines for entry into force,” it said.

On Monday, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, said that Lithuania’s decision to ban the transit of sanctioned goods was “a violation of everything”.

Read more: Russia says Lithuania’s transit ban 'violates everything'

Lithuania's rail network.
Lithuania's rail network. / A. Ufartas/BNS

Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov said on Saturday that LTG Cargo, the freight transportation subsidiary of Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways), had informed the Russian exclave’s railway operators of a ban on the rail transit of many products due to Western sanctions.

According to the governor, the ban will affect 40-50 percent of products imported and exported to and from other Russian regions via Lithuania, including construction materials, cement, and metal products.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, the EU’s restrictive measures on imports into and transit through the bloc’s territory of Russian steel and other ferrous metal products came into force on June 17, as part of the EU’s 4th sanctions package adopted on March 15.

