One-fifth of Ukrainian refugees want to stay in Lithuania

Although many Ukrainians who fled the war are already returning to their homeland, some have decided to stay in Lithuania permanently, according to a recent survey.

Natalia, who fled the war in Ukraine, has been living and working in Utena in north-east Lithuania for three months. Here, she looks after the children of her compatriots in a special pre-school group.

The Ukrainian woman is not considering returning to her homeland anytime soon and is even thinking of staying in Lithuania permanently.

“These thoughts come up periodically when we hear the news about further bombing and that our home in Ukraine is falling apart,” Natalia told LRT TV.

Ukrainian women working at the Vyturiai Progymnasium in Utena are also considering staying here permanently. They were among the first to arrive in Lithuania and work as assistant teachers, helping to educate their compatriots’ children.

“I hope we will be useful here as teachers next year. I really want to stay here, Lithuania is already like our second home,” said Lena from Ukraine.

“My older son does not want to go back to Ukraine, he had a lot of stress there, so he wants to stay in Lithuania. My younger son does not understand it yet. I think next year will be decisive for us, whether we stay here or leave,” added another Ukrainian Lesia.

Almost all Ukrainian parents who have enrolled their children at Vyturiai Progymnasium have already decided to stay in Lithuania at least for another year.

“Out of 102, 100 parents wrote that they would like to stay in the school and continue their children’s education, welcoming their first September at our school. Of course, the [Ukrainian] women who are currently assistant teachers are also going to continue working,” said Jolanta Dudlauskienė, Deputy Director of the Vyturiai Progymnasium.

According to a survey conducted by the Employment Service, one-fifth of Ukrainians who fled the war would like to stay in Lithuania, while another 30 percent said they were still undecided about their future.

“Probably their decision will be determined not only by the situation in Ukraine and their personal situation but also by how we will be able to integrate them and offer them comfortable or convenient living conditions,” said Vygintas Morkūnas, a representative of the Employment Service.

According to the survey, 45 percent of Ukrainians in Lithuania are currently employed. Most of them are satisfied with their working conditions. However, only around half are satisfied with their wages. On average, they are paid 1,000 euros before taxes.

