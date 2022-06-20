Acclaimed Lithuanian actor Regimantas Adomaitis passes away

Regimantas Adomaitis

BNS 2022.06.20 15:29
Regimantas Adomaitis
Regimantas Adomaitis / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuanian film and theatre actor Regimantas Adomaitis passed away at the age of 85 on Monday.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda offered his condolences, describing Adomaitis as “a true symbol of dedication to acting”.

“His personality and activities spanned an entire epoch of Lithuanian culture,” Nausėda said in his letter of condolences.

“I admired him not only as a film actor but also as a theatre actor who […] created unforgettable roles,” he said.

Ramutis Rimeikis, chairman of the Lithuanian Theatre Union, called Adomaitis “a beacon” and “ a guiding light”.

“[Adomaitis was] a very talented, honest man. He was a beacon for me and a guiding light for the theatre,” he told BNS. “[He was] an actor with a capital A.”

According to Rimeikis, the actor was seriously ill.

“[Adomaitis] was still quite strong. He said he had cancer and that it would be as God wished it to be. God wished it that way,” the chairman said. “He had lived with the disease for quite a long time.”

Adomaitis had leading roles in such stage productions as Children of One Father (2006) and performed in such films as Amphibian Man (1961), Persona Non Grata (2005), and Ice Kiss (2008).

The actor received the Lithuanian National Prize for Culture and Art in 2014.

