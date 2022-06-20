Belarusian and Russian flags

Key Lithuanian firms protected from Russian, Belarusian control – MP

BNS 2022.06.20 10:51
Belarusian and Russian flags / AP

Last week, Latvia banned Russian and Belarusian nationals and firms from holding stakes or managing companies key to national security. Lithuania has already similar controls in place, according to an MP.

“We already have what [Latvians] did as companies that do not meet the Euro-Atlantic security criteria simply cannot participate in transactions, let alone acquire controlling stakes," Laurynas Kasciunas, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence, told BNS.

The government uses a special commission, created in 2017, to vet foreign investors and transactions, Kasčiūnas said.

“Any attempt by third-country companies to approach our institutions, offer contracts, technology – in a wider sense than just acquiring shares – has to be approved by the commission. It also includes the State Security Department and other services that manage information," he added.

The existing controls are among the tightest within the EU, according to Kasčiūnas, and they have so far helped to prevent Chinese or Russian investments into Lithuania's strategic infrastructure.

The politician did not rule out the possibility, however, that the existing screening procedure could be improved.

Read more: Lithuania’s strategic pipeline clogged with Russia ties – LRT Investigation

