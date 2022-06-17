One in five women in Lithuania experienced harassment at work – survey

One in four women and one in five men in Lithuania have experienced physical or sexual violence, according to a survey published by Statistics Lithuania.

Physical violence, including threats, or sexual violence from any person has been experienced by 25.2 percent of women aged 18–74 and by 20 percent of men in the same age group, according to the results.

Psychological, physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner has been experienced by nearly one-third of women, but only by 2.4 percent of men.

According to the data from Statistics Lithuania, psychological violence is the most common form of intimate partner violence reported by nearly 30 percent of women, or, looking at specific age groups, by 20.6 percent of women aged 18-29 and 34.3 percent of women aged 65–74.

One-tenth of women who have experienced intimate partner violence sustained a physical injury while 5.5 percent feared for their life.

The survey suggests that intimate partner violence is more prevalent among women with a lower level of education.

Men comprise more than half, or 56.7 percent, of those who have experienced non-intimate partner violence, according to the survey.

Women who have experienced intimate partner or non-intimate partner violence tend to talk about it with their relatives and friends in most cases, while 26.1 percent report such cases to the police.

Stalking has been experienced by 5.6 percent of women aged 18–74 and by 3.7 percent of men.

“The results of the survey have shown that people are well informed about the organisations providing assistance to the victims of violence. Some 99.2 percent of women aged 18–74 who had experienced any form of violence and 98.4 percent of women who had not experienced violence said they knew of such organisations (97.3 percent and 96.2 percent of men, respectively),” the Lithuanian statistical agency said in a press release.

Sexual harassment at work

Nearly one in five women in Lithuania who are working or who have ever had a job have experienced sexual harassment at work, the survey shows.

Around 19.1 percent of working women and 6.6 percent of men had such an experience, according to the survey data.

More than half of women who have experienced some form of sexual harassment at the workplace discussed it with colleagues or managers, while two-thirds talked to relatives and friends.

Men were less inclined to discuss such experiences with others: more than one-third talked about it with their colleagues and approximately half with relatives and friends.

Fifty percent of women and 58 percent of men who had experienced sexual harassment believed it was not a frequent occurrence.

Statistics Lithuania conducted the survey between April and September 2021.

The Statistical Survey on Population Security was carried out using a sample of 10,000 people who were chosen randomly from the Population Register and sent a questionnaire, which was filled out by 5,500 people.