One in five women in Lithuania experienced harassment at work – survey

Violence (associative image)

News

25 min. ago

One in four women and one in five men in Lithuania have experienced violence – survey

Lithuanian customs (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Lithuanian customs to tighten Belarus border checks as crossings quadruple

Flags of Ukraine and the European Union

News

2 h ago

EU Commission recommends candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova, but not Georgia

Russian TV (associative image)

News

2 h ago

It will take decades to detox Russia, says Lithuanian PM

Culture Night in 2021

News

4 h ago

Vilnius to celebrate Culture Night with hundred free events

Flags of Lithuania, the US, and NATO

News

6 h ago

NATO agrees on brigade for Lithuania, but final details to emerge in Madrid – minister

Russian and Belarusian joint military drills Zapad 2017

News

6 h ago

Belarus kicks off mobilisation drills

Piper aircraft (associative image)

News

6 h ago

Police open probe into mysterious flight from Lithuania over Eastern Europe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

News

8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: German brigade lost in translation

Mosquitos

News

23 h ago

Why there are so many mosquitos in Lithuania this year

Vilnius business centres

News

1 d ago

Lithuania ranked 29th in World Competitiveness Index

NATO in Lithuania (associative image)

News

1 d ago

NATO shows little appetite for thousands more troops in Baltics

War in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament says Russia committing ‘deportations’ and ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

President Gitanas Nausėda delivered his 3rd State of the Nation Address

News

1 d ago

President Nausėda delivers 3rd State of the Nation, focusing on defence and Ukraine

Conscripts in Lithuania

News

1 d ago

Majority of Lithuanians support universal conscription, but only for men – survey

German soldiers load howitzers for transport to Lithuania at the Bundeswehr army base in northern Germany

News

1 d ago

LRT FACTS. Did Germany backtrack from deploying a brigade in Lithuania?

News

2022.06.17 16:09

One in five women in Lithuania experienced harassment at work – survey

B
BNS 2022.06.17 16:09
Violence (associative image)
Violence (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

One in four women and one in five men in Lithuania have experienced physical or sexual violence, according to a survey published by Statistics Lithuania.

Physical violence, including threats, or sexual violence from any person has been experienced by 25.2 percent of women aged 18–74 and by 20 percent of men in the same age group, according to the results.

Psychological, physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner has been experienced by nearly one-third of women, but only by 2.4 percent of men.

According to the data from Statistics Lithuania, psychological violence is the most common form of intimate partner violence reported by nearly 30 percent of women, or, looking at specific age groups, by 20.6 percent of women aged 18-29 and 34.3 percent of women aged 65–74.

One-tenth of women who have experienced intimate partner violence sustained a physical injury while 5.5 percent feared for their life.

The survey suggests that intimate partner violence is more prevalent among women with a lower level of education.

Violence (associative image)
Violence (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Men comprise more than half, or 56.7 percent, of those who have experienced non-intimate partner violence, according to the survey.

Women who have experienced intimate partner or non-intimate partner violence tend to talk about it with their relatives and friends in most cases, while 26.1 percent report such cases to the police.

Stalking has been experienced by 5.6 percent of women aged 18–74 and by 3.7 percent of men.

“The results of the survey have shown that people are well informed about the organisations providing assistance to the victims of violence. Some 99.2 percent of women aged 18–74 who had experienced any form of violence and 98.4 percent of women who had not experienced violence said they knew of such organisations (97.3 percent and 96.2 percent of men, respectively),” the Lithuanian statistical agency said in a press release.

Domestic violence (associative image)
Domestic violence (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Sexual harassment at work

Nearly one in five women in Lithuania who are working or who have ever had a job have experienced sexual harassment at work, the survey shows.

Around 19.1 percent of working women and 6.6 percent of men had such an experience, according to the survey data.

More than half of women who have experienced some form of sexual harassment at the workplace discussed it with colleagues or managers, while two-thirds talked to relatives and friends.

Men were less inclined to discuss such experiences with others: more than one-third talked about it with their colleagues and approximately half with relatives and friends.

Fifty percent of women and 58 percent of men who had experienced sexual harassment believed it was not a frequent occurrence.

Statistics Lithuania conducted the survey between April and September 2021.

The Statistical Survey on Population Security was carried out using a sample of 10,000 people who were chosen randomly from the Population Register and sent a questionnaire, which was filled out by 5,500 people.

Violence (associative image)
Violence (associative image)
Domestic violence (associative image)
# Society
Lithuanian customs (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuanian customs to tighten Belarus border checks as crossings quadruple

Flags of Ukraine and the European Union
2 h ago

EU Commission recommends candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova, but not Georgia

Russian TV (associative image)
3 h ago

It will take decades to detox Russia, says Lithuanian PM

Culture Night in 2021
4 h ago

Vilnius to celebrate Culture Night with hundred free events

Flags of Lithuania, the US, and NATO
6 h ago

NATO agrees on brigade for Lithuania, but final details to emerge in Madrid – minister

Russian and Belarusian joint military drills Zapad 2017
6 h ago

Belarus kicks off mobilisation drills

Piper aircraft (associative image)
6 h ago

Police open probe into mysterious flight from Lithuania over Eastern Europe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: German brigade lost in translation

Mosquitos
23 h ago

Why there are so many mosquitos in Lithuania this year

Vilnius business centres
1 d ago

Lithuania ranked 29th in World Competitiveness Index

Mosquitos
2022.06.16 17:09

Why there are so many mosquitos in Lithuania this year

Culture Night in 2021
2022.06.17 12:30

Vilnius to celebrate Culture Night with hundred free events

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
2022.06.17 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: German brigade lost in translation

Piper aircraft (associative image)
2022.06.17 09:37

Police open probe into mysterious flight from Lithuania over Eastern Europe

Russian and Belarusian joint military drills Zapad 2017
2022.06.17 10:05

Belarus kicks off mobilisation drills

Flags of Lithuania, the US, and NATO
2022.06.17 10:09

NATO agrees on brigade for Lithuania, but final details to emerge in Madrid – minister

Flags of Ukraine and the European Union
2022.06.17 13:53

EU Commission recommends candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova, but not Georgia

Russian TV (associative image)
2022.06.17 13:35

It will take decades to detox Russia, says Lithuanian PM

Lithuanian customs (associative image)
2022.06.17 15:32

Lithuanian customs to tighten Belarus border checks as crossings quadruple