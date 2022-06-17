Culture Night in 2021

News

2022.06.17 12:30

Vilnius to celebrate Culture Night with hundred free events

2022.06.17 12:30
Culture Night in 2021 / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Vilnius will host the Culture Night, a festival of culture and art, on Friday night.

The event, which was postponed to September last year and the year before due to the coronavirus pandemic, has returned to its traditional time in mid-June this year.

The motto of this year’s Culture Night is “Light always wins”.

The festival programme includes around 90 events spanning music, theatre, visual and interdisciplinary arts, film, dance and educational workshops.

Culture Night in 2021 / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to the organisers, the night will illuminate not only the cultural institutions in the city centre, but also several churches and their crypts, the Pūčkoriai Mound, the historical road from Viršuliškės to Old Vilnius, the Court of Appeals and the Constitutional Court, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and many others.

As every year, the festival will offer concerts of various music genres, exhibitions of contemporary and classical art, educational tours, and performances.

A bicycle parade for Ukraine’s freedom will be held on the Cathedral Square. The organisers of the event will first invite participants to the courtyard of the Užupis Art Incubator, where a bicycle decoration workshop with VeloMagia will take place, and as the sun sets, to a 16km marathon through the streets of the capital with Ukrainian children and the music of Bangerland DJ. The event will also include a competition for the most interesting bike.

Culture Night in 2021 / J. Stacevičius/LRT

In Rotušės Square, well-known Lithuanian authors will share the stage with artists from war-torn Ukraine.

The installation Blue Yellow by sculptor Giedrius Mazūras will be unveiled in Simono Daukanto Square near the Presidential Palace.

All Culture Night events are free.

# Society# Culture
