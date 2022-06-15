Most of EU Commission support giving candidate status to Ukraine – Lithuania’s Sinkevičius

Most members of the European Commission support granting candidate status to Ukraine, according Lithuania’s EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius.

Politico reported on Monday that the European Commission was to recommend granting candidate status to Ukraine, a country at war with Russia. The European Council will have to take the final decision.

“There was a discussion among commissioners on Monday and indeed Politico is obviously well-informed that the coalition in favour of Ukraine and [giving it] candidate status is much larger, but we still need to discuss it with our colleagues, because there are different opinions,” Sinkevičius told LRT TV on Tuesday.

Some members of the commission believe that Ukraine should be given conditions along with candidate status, he said.

While Kyiv is keen to join the EU as soon as possible, the bloc’s officials and EU country leaders warn that the road to membership could be a long one and it can take years or decades before Ukraine joins.

Ukraine sees EU accession as a way to reduce its geopolitical vulnerability.

Several EU countries, including Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, are opposed to giving candidate status to Ukraine, while Germany has not expressed a position.

Critics point to Ukraine’s long-standing corruption problems and to the fact that other countries, such as North Macedonia and Albania, were already further advanced in their quest for candidate status.

The EC is expected to issue its conclusion on Ukraine’s candidate status before the European Council meeting on June 23-24.