The European Commission, Brussels

29 min. ago

Most of EU Commission support giving candidate status to Ukraine – Lithuania’s Sinkevičius

Alexei Navalny

1 h ago

Lithuania ‘deeply troubled’ by Navalny’s prison transfer – FM

Media (associative image)

2 h ago

Children constructing ‘fakes’: how Lithuania wins and fails in fight against propaganda

3D mural in Vilnius

16 h ago

Vilnius unveils its biggest-ever 3D mural – photos

The Special Investigation Service, STT

17 h ago

Former head of Lithuania’s drug department suspected in 25,000-euro scheme

Orthodox church in Vilnius

18 h ago

Several dozen Lithuanian Orthodox priests slam attempts to leave Moscow Patriarchate

Viktor Uspaskich

20 h ago

MEP Viktor Uspaskich steps down as leader of Lithuania’s Labour Party

Chinese representative office in Vilnius.

21 h ago

Beijing accuses Lithuania of hypocrisy following criticism over Hong Kong

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with arms industrialists near a Caesar self-propelled howitzer artillery system in an exhibition in Paris

22 h ago

Lithuania expects to get French howitzers in 2027 – defence minister

A cafe in Vilnius

23 h ago

Economists in Lithuania warn of approaching recession: stagnating wages and looming bankruptcies ahead

On June 14, Lithuania marks the Day of Mourning and Hope. It marked the beginning of Soviet deportations in 1941.

1 d ago

Lithuania marks 81st anniversary of Soviet deportations

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė

1 d ago

Lithuanian PM cancels US trip after testing positive for Covid-19

Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska

1 d ago

Exclusive interview with Olena Zelenska: ‘casualties are very high’

Ieva Andrejevaitė in 2017

1 d ago

Lithuanian actor deported from South Africa over alleged false asylum claims

Opposition groups moved their sittings to a separate hall

1 d ago

Lithuania's parliament has split – what's happening?

The Kremlin, Moscow.

1 d ago

Should Lithuania be worried about Russia ‘cancelling’ its independence?

2022.06.15 10:07

LRT.lt, BNS2022.06.15 10:07
The European Commission, Brussels / Shutterstock

Most members of the European Commission support granting candidate status to Ukraine, according Lithuania’s EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius.

Politico reported on Monday that the European Commission was to recommend granting candidate status to Ukraine, a country at war with Russia. The European Council will have to take the final decision.

“There was a discussion among commissioners on Monday and indeed Politico is obviously well-informed that the coalition in favour of Ukraine and [giving it] candidate status is much larger, but we still need to discuss it with our colleagues, because there are different opinions,” Sinkevičius told LRT TV on Tuesday.

Some members of the commission believe that Ukraine should be given conditions along with candidate status, he said.

While Kyiv is keen to join the EU as soon as possible, the bloc’s officials and EU country leaders warn that the road to membership could be a long one and it can take years or decades before Ukraine joins.

Virginijus Sinkevičius
Virginijus Sinkevičius / R. Rumšienė/LRT

Ukraine sees EU accession as a way to reduce its geopolitical vulnerability.

Several EU countries, including Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, are opposed to giving candidate status to Ukraine, while Germany has not expressed a position.

Critics point to Ukraine’s long-standing corruption problems and to the fact that other countries, such as North Macedonia and Albania, were already further advanced in their quest for candidate status.

The EC is expected to issue its conclusion on Ukraine’s candidate status before the European Council meeting on June 23-24.

