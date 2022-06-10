LRT English Newsletter: Illegally independent

LRT English Newsletter – June 10, 2022

Could Russia revoke its recognition of Baltic independence? One MP – member of President Putin’s party – drafted a bill suggesting that it do so. Incidentally, it’s the same guy, Evgeny Fedorov, who made headlines seven years ago when he asked Russia’s prosecutor general to look into the same issue, the alleged illegality of Moscow recognising Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia as independent countries in 1991.

This may be just the latest stunt in Russia upping the rhetorical ante. On our side, NATO’s former chief, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, has said that if Russia gets what it wants in Ukraine, it will continue marching to Moldova, Georgia, and then the Baltics. On the other hand, “we have overestimated the strength of the Russian military”, Rasmussen added.



DESOVIETISATION



The Lithuanian parliament has drafted a bill targeting all the remaining signs of the Soviet era. Although all the Stalins and Lenins were removed back in the 1990s, some Soviet monuments – mostly World War Two memorials marking the burial sites of Red Army soldiers – were left in peace until now. But if the law is passed, they may be removed within a few years.

But even before that, Vilnius decided this week to take down one of the biggest remaining monuments, a memorial to Red Army soldiers in Antakalnis Cemetery.

The law also takes aim at street and square names honouring Lithuanians who collaborated with the Soviet regime, plaques and other publicly displayed symbols. However, it’s unclear whether the law targetting “totalitarianism” would also delve into other contentious issue – memorials to Lithuania’s anti-Soviet resistance members who are accused of collaborating with the Nazis.



SCHOLZ IN TOWN



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Baltic leaders in Vilnius this week. The main expectation before the meeting had been that he’d give a nod to Lithuania’s ambition of upgrading its NATO battalion – manned by Germans – to a full brigade. According to the Lithuanian president, he heard a go-ahead from Scholz. The final decision will be announced at the NATO summit in Madrid later this month.



DOMESTIC STRIFE



Even with the continuing war in Ukraine, domestic politics did not go away. A stand-off between the ruling coalition and the opposition followed a failed no-confidence vote against the agriculture minister. The opposition accused the ruling parties of playing dirty when they held the vote at an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday. The following day, opposition MPs left the main hall in the parliament, saying they would sit separately until they are shown proper respect.



MORE FREEDOM FOR MIGRANTS



After spending a year in effective detention, irregular migrants may be given some freedom. Under a bill drafted by the Interior Ministry, even rejected asylum seekers will be allowed to leave migrant centres and seek employment. That does not mean, however, that Lithuania would stop trying to repatriate them to their countries of origin, a vice minister stressed.



EXPENSIVE HOUSES AND BOATS



As petrol prices are hitting 2 euros per litre, the finance minister said there were no plans to cut taxes on fuel. An IMF team, which finished a two-week mission in Lithuania, said the government was doing everything right and record-breaking inflation should abate by the end of the year.

While the growing prices of basic necessities are the main concern, real estate has also seen unsustainable appreciation – according to Lithuania’s central bank, housing is now overvalued by about one tenth. Apparently, there’s a lot of spare money going into luxury boats, with Lithuania running out of spots to moor private yachts.



DUAL CITIZENSHIP REFERENDUM, TAKE TWO



Lithuania is giving a second try to legalising dual citizenship, something that requires amending the constitution via a referendum. The first referendum in 2019 failed due to low turnout. A task group is now stepping up effort to have a more successful second referendum, scheduled to be held along the presidential election of 2024. The change is particularly urgent for Lithuanian expats, who risk losing their Lithuanian passports if they become naturalised citizens of other countries.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– The war in Ukraine is scaring tourists even from the Baltic states – many are cancelling or postponing their planned trips, fearing it could be unsafe in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Various campaigns are seeking to counter that.

– “When I sit down on the ground with a protest poster, Hungarian policemen always come up to me within a couple of minutes,” says Dominykas Puzinas. The Lithuanian man has been staging silent protests in front of the Russian Embassy in Hungary for two hours every day for the past three months.

– Jugnė Jūnė Jonušaitė and Sigita Mykolaitytė live together but are not allowed to formally register their partnership in Lithuania. The long process of debating the same-sex partnership law in Lithuania makes them feel angry, tired, and humiliated. But they will keep fighting and sharing their story, as Lithuania needs examples like them, the women say in an interview with LRT.lt.

– In an interview with LRT, Lithuania’s former president (2009-2019) Dalia Grybauskaitė has slammed the EU’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In Grybauskaitė’s view, rambling over sanctions shows the weakness of democratic countries, causes great reputational damage to the West and, at the same time, gives Putin the green light for further aggression.

– Vilnius University (VU) remains the highest-ranking Lithuanian higher education institution, appearing in the 400th spot in the latest QS World University Rankings 2022.

– The Lithuanian parliament is debating controversial law amendments under which women wishing to have an abortion would have to be informed about special “crisis pregnancy” services.

– Finland and Sweden’s historic moves to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine currently face opposition from Turkey, which is threatening to veto the enlargement of the military alliance.



Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt

Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas