Opposition reps suspended from chairing Lithuanian parliament sittings

The recent debate in the Lithuanian parliament on an interpellation against Agriculture Minister Kęstutis Navickas has sparked a conflict between the ruling bloc and the opposition.

The ruling parties held an unscheduled parliamentary meeting on Wednesday to complete the interpellation vote, and the opposition plans to retaliate on Thursday as the heads of the opposition groups met in the morning and decided to hold separate sittings.

After listening to the visiting Greek president's speech in the plenary hall, opposition members then stated they were being disregarded and left the hall.

"We really cannot continue the sitting in such an environment, we are organising a sitting in the March 11th Hall and we will continue working there," said Viktoras Fiodorovas, the head of the Labour Party group.

According to Fiodorovas, the ruling coalition showed a disregard for the opposition's rights on Wednesday during the unscheduled sitting when it approved the agriculture minister's answers to the interpellation.

Before the plenary sitting, Julius Sabatauskas, a vice speaker representing the Social Democratic Party of Lithuania (LSDP), told that all opposition representatives, who usually chair the Seimas' afternoon sittings, had been suspended.

"Yes, opposition representatives, the Seimas vice speakers, have been suspended from chairing the plenary sittings for the whole month of June," he said, adding that it was done without any explanation. "They just sent it and that's it. It means they do not need opposition representatives during Seimas sittings."

Sabatauskas called the ruling bloc's decision as a demarche against the opposition.