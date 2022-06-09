The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas

News

15 min. ago

Opposition reps suspended from chairing Lithuanian parliament sittings

President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow

News

45 min. ago

Lithuania to continue pushing for sanctions against Patriarch Kirill – foreign minister

Pro-choise rally (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Women mulling abortion may soon be asked to reconsider – new law makes way in Lithuanian parliament

Oscar Milosz's recreated Blue Room

News

3 h ago

New book explores the poetic world of French-Lithuanian diplomat Oscar Milosz

Cruise ship in Klaipėda

News

3 h ago

‘Lithuania is safe’ – country struggles to attract tourists scared by Ukraine war

US troops in Lithuania (associative image)

News

4 h ago

US deploys ‘combat ready’ units to Lithuania

Vilnius University

News

5 h ago

Vilnius University maintains record-high position in global university rating

Sweden's military (associative image)

News

7 h ago

Baltic security: what’s next for Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids?

Sculptures of Soviet soldiers at Antakalnis cemetery

News

21 h ago

Authorities to remove Red Army monument from Vilnius cemetery

Russia's State Duma

News

21 h ago

Russia’s Duma mulls revoking recognition of Lithuanian independence

Lithuania’s Eurovision darlings Måneskin draw large crowds in Vilnius

News

22 h ago

Eurovision darlings Måneskin draw large crowds in Vilnius

Anders Fogh Rasmussen

News

23 h ago

Unless Russia stopped, Putin will reach Baltic states, says NATO’s former chief

Cryptocurrencies (Associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to tighten regulations of crypto market

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian FM urges east European countries to quit China’s 17+1 block

Yachts in Nida

News

1 d ago

Yachts galore – Lithuania running out of space to moor expensive boats

Kęstutis Navickas

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian agriculture minister survives vote of confidence

News

2022.06.09 14:58

Opposition reps suspended from chairing Lithuanian parliament sittings

BNS2022.06.09 14:58
The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The recent debate in the Lithuanian parliament on an interpellation against Agriculture Minister Kęstutis Navickas has sparked a conflict between the ruling bloc and the opposition.

The ruling parties held an unscheduled parliamentary meeting on Wednesday to complete the interpellation vote, and the opposition plans to retaliate on Thursday as the heads of the opposition groups met in the morning and decided to hold separate sittings.

After listening to the visiting Greek president's speech in the plenary hall, opposition members then stated they were being disregarded and left the hall.

"We really cannot continue the sitting in such an environment, we are organising a sitting in the March 11th Hall and we will continue working there," said Viktoras Fiodorovas, the head of the Labour Party group.

Kęstutis Navickas
Kęstutis Navickas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Read more: Lithuanian agriculture minister survives vote of confidence

According to Fiodorovas, the ruling coalition showed a disregard for the opposition's rights on Wednesday during the unscheduled sitting when it approved the agriculture minister's answers to the interpellation.

Before the plenary sitting, Julius Sabatauskas, a vice speaker representing the Social Democratic Party of Lithuania (LSDP), told that all opposition representatives, who usually chair the Seimas' afternoon sittings, had been suspended.

"Yes, opposition representatives, the Seimas vice speakers, have been suspended from chairing the plenary sittings for the whole month of June," he said, adding that it was done without any explanation. "They just sent it and that's it. It means they do not need opposition representatives during Seimas sittings."

Sabatauskas called the ruling bloc's decision as a demarche against the opposition.

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
Kęstutis Navickas
The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
# News# Politics
President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow
45 min. ago

Lithuania to continue pushing for sanctions against Patriarch Kirill – foreign minister

Pro-choise rally (associative image)
6
2 h ago

Women mulling abortion may soon be asked to reconsider – new law makes way in Lithuanian parliament

6
Oscar Milosz's recreated Blue Room
7
3 h ago

New book explores the poetic world of French-Lithuanian diplomat Oscar Milosz

7
Cruise ship in Klaipėda
7
3 h ago

‘Lithuania is safe’ – country struggles to attract tourists scared by Ukraine war

7
US troops in Lithuania (associative image)
4 h ago

US deploys ‘combat ready’ units to Lithuania

updated
Vilnius University
5 h ago

Vilnius University maintains record-high position in global university rating

Sweden's military (associative image)
7
7 h ago

Baltic security: what’s next for Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids?

7
Sculptures of Soviet soldiers at Antakalnis cemetery
21 h ago

Authorities to remove Red Army monument from Vilnius cemetery

Russia's State Duma
21 h ago

Russia’s Duma mulls revoking recognition of Lithuanian independence

updated
Lithuania’s Eurovision darlings Måneskin draw large crowds in Vilnius
5
22 h ago

Eurovision darlings Måneskin draw large crowds in Vilnius

5
Russia's State Duma
2022.06.08 17:15

Russia’s Duma mulls revoking recognition of Lithuanian independence

updated
Sculptures of Soviet soldiers at Antakalnis cemetery
2022.06.08 17:16

Authorities to remove Red Army monument from Vilnius cemetery

Anders Fogh Rasmussen
2022.06.08 15:57

Unless Russia stopped, Putin will reach Baltic states, says NATO’s former chief

Lithuania’s Eurovision darlings Måneskin draw large crowds in Vilnius
5
2022.06.08 16:47

Eurovision darlings Måneskin draw large crowds in Vilnius

5
Cruise ship in Klaipėda
7
2022.06.09 11:48

‘Lithuania is safe’ – country struggles to attract tourists scared by Ukraine war

7
Vilnius University
2022.06.09 09:33

Vilnius University maintains record-high position in global university rating

Sweden's military (associative image)
7
2022.06.09 08:00

Baltic security: what’s next for Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids?

7
US troops in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.06.09 11:12

US deploys ‘combat ready’ units to Lithuania

updated
Pro-choise rally (associative image)
6
2022.06.09 13:09

Women mulling abortion may soon be asked to reconsider – new law makes way in Lithuanian parliament

6
Oscar Milosz's recreated Blue Room
7
2022.06.09 11:57

New book explores the poetic world of French-Lithuanian diplomat Oscar Milosz

7