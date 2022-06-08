Lithuanian FM urges east European countries to quit China’s 17+1 block

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, speaking to Japan’s Nikkei Asia daily, said that all Eastern European countries should withdraw from China’s 17+1 cooperation format.

According to Landsbergis, the 17+1 format of economic cooperation with China has not been beneficial for its participants.

“None of them can actually pinpoint any benefit of being in the format,” the Lithuanian foreign minister told the Japanese daily.

He added that the European Union (EU) was first and foremost a trade union, and therefore trade relations with China should be discussed on the EU level first.

“I could not imagine what the European Union would look like if every country in the world [had] its own friend group within the European Union. We would not be able to make any sort of decision,” the minister said.

Landsbergis went to Japan for a working visit, during which he met with representatives of Keidanran, the Japan Business Federation, to discuss opportunities for deeper economic cooperation between Lithuania and Japan, and presented Lithuania’s economic challenges due to the military aggression of Russia in Ukraine and the pressure from China. The Lithuanian minister also met with representatives of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to discuss current cooperation.

Lithuania left the 17+1 format in May 2021. As the decision was later explained by the then Deputy Foreign Minister Arnoldas Pranckevičius, Lithuania found little added value in it and the format itself had lost its original purpose.