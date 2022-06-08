Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

23 min. ago

Lithuanian FM urges east European countries to quit China’s 17+1 block

Yachts in Nida

News

2 h ago

Yachts galore – Lithuania running out of space to moor expensive boats

Kęstutis Navickas

News

3 h ago

Lithuanian agriculture minister survives vote of confidence

A rally at the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius (associative image)

News

3 h ago

Trade unions to hold picket outside Belarusian Embassy in Vilnius

Soviet monument

News

6 h ago

Lithuania’s new ‘desovietisation law’ – what does it mean?

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre

News

20 h ago

Lithuania to stop detention of migrants, allow asylum seekers to work

Viada

News

21 h ago

Lithuania to probe Viada and Baltic Petroleum links to Russia – media

German howitzers (associative image)

News

22 h ago

Scholz in Vilnius rejects criticism over Germany’s slowness to arm Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

News

23 h ago

German chancellor in Vilnius gives nod to more NATO troops in Baltics

Hong Kong

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian MPs call for sanctions against China officials, condemn repressions in Hong Kong

Shopping

News

1 d ago

Prices in Lithuania should stabilise by end of year – IMF

Olaf Scholz

News

1 d ago

Vilnius expects ‘positive news’ about NATO brigade during Scholz visit – president’s aide

Ukrainian flag

News

1 d ago

After journalistic investigation, Lithuanian companies fined for exploiting Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian grain was delivered to the stevedoring company Bega at Klaipėda Port

News

1 d ago

As first grain trains reach Lithuania, Ukrainian farmers see a way out

BALTOPS 2019

News

1 d ago

NATO kicks off Baltic Sea military exercise with Sweden and Finland

Odessa harbour

News

1 d ago

Lithuania asks for Japan’s assistance in unblocking Odessa port

News

2022.06.08 13:37

Lithuanian FM urges east European countries to quit China’s 17+1 block

LRT.lt2022.06.08 13:37
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis / AP

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, speaking to Japan’s Nikkei Asia daily, said that all Eastern European countries should withdraw from China’s 17+1 cooperation format.

According to Landsbergis, the 17+1 format of economic cooperation with China has not been beneficial for its participants.

“None of them can actually pinpoint any benefit of being in the format,” the Lithuanian foreign minister told the Japanese daily.

He added that the European Union (EU) was first and foremost a trade union, and therefore trade relations with China should be discussed on the EU level first.

“I could not imagine what the European Union would look like if every country in the world [had] its own friend group within the European Union. We would not be able to make any sort of decision,” the minister said.

Landsbergis went to Japan for a working visit, during which he met with representatives of Keidanran, the Japan Business Federation, to discuss opportunities for deeper economic cooperation between Lithuania and Japan, and presented Lithuania’s economic challenges due to the military aggression of Russia in Ukraine and the pressure from China. The Lithuanian minister also met with representatives of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to discuss current cooperation.

Lithuania left the 17+1 format in May 2021. As the decision was later explained by the then Deputy Foreign Minister Arnoldas Pranckevičius, Lithuania found little added value in it and the format itself had lost its original purpose.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis and Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno
Gabrielius Landsbergis and Takako Suzuki, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan
# News# Baltics and the World# Baltics and China
Yachts in Nida
2 h ago

Yachts galore – Lithuania running out of space to moor expensive boats

Kęstutis Navickas
3 h ago

Lithuanian agriculture minister survives vote of confidence

A rally at the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius (associative image)
3 h ago

Trade unions to hold picket outside Belarusian Embassy in Vilnius

Soviet monument
6
6 h ago

Lithuania’s new ‘desovietisation law’ – what does it mean?

6
Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre
7
20 h ago

Lithuania to stop detention of migrants, allow asylum seekers to work

7
Viada
21 h ago

Lithuania to probe Viada and Baltic Petroleum links to Russia – media

German howitzers (associative image)
22 h ago

Scholz in Vilnius rejects criticism over Germany’s slowness to arm Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
23 h ago

German chancellor in Vilnius gives nod to more NATO troops in Baltics

updated
Hong Kong
1 d ago

Lithuanian MPs call for sanctions against China officials, condemn repressions in Hong Kong

Shopping
1 d ago

Prices in Lithuania should stabilise by end of year – IMF

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre
7
2022.06.07 18:00

Lithuania to stop detention of migrants, allow asylum seekers to work

7
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
2022.06.07 14:06

German chancellor in Vilnius gives nod to more NATO troops in Baltics

updated
German howitzers (associative image)
2022.06.07 15:30

Scholz in Vilnius rejects criticism over Germany’s slowness to arm Ukraine

Viada
2022.06.07 16:46

Lithuania to probe Viada and Baltic Petroleum links to Russia – media

Soviet monument
6
2022.06.08 08:00

Lithuania’s new ‘desovietisation law’ – what does it mean?

6
Yachts in Nida
2022.06.08 11:34

Yachts galore – Lithuania running out of space to moor expensive boats

Kęstutis Navickas
2022.06.08 10:23

Lithuanian agriculture minister survives vote of confidence

A rally at the Belarusian embassy in Vilnius (associative image)
2022.06.08 10:14

Trade unions to hold picket outside Belarusian Embassy in Vilnius