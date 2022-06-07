Ukrainian flag

49 min. ago

After journalistic investigation, Lithuanian companies fined for exploiting Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian grain was delivered to the stevedoring company Bega at Klaipėda Port

16 h ago

As first grain trains reach Lithuania, Ukrainian farmers see a way out

BALTOPS 2019

16 h ago

NATO kicks off Baltic Sea military exercise with Sweden and Finland

Odessa harbour

18 h ago

Lithuania asks for Japan’s assistance in unblocking Odessa port

Russian TV (associative image)

19 h ago

Latvia bans all Russia-based TV channels

Real estate

20 h ago

Housing in Lithuania overvalued by a tenth – central bank

Lithuanian passport (associative image)

21 h ago

Lithuania steps up preparations for dual citizenship referendum

Ukrainian refugees

21 h ago

Lithuania’s Caritas launches 3rd aid collection bid for Ukrainian people

Silver Crane 2022

23 h ago

Zelensky announces Lifetime Achievement Award for Lithuanian director killed in Mariupol

Dismantling of a Soviet monument in Raseiniai

1 d ago

New ‘desovietisation’ law takes aim at Lithuania’s remaining Soviet-era signs

A monument to Grand Duke Gediminas in Vilnius

1 d ago

Gediminas, the ingenious ruler of pagan Lithuania

Construction works

1 d ago

Imports of Belarusian goods double as Lithuania phases-in sanctions

Baltic Pride march in Vilnius

2022.06.04 19:48

Baltic Pride in Vilnius attracts 10,000 participants – photos

Dominykas Puzinas

2022.06.04 12:00

Lithuanian stages daily one-man protests outside Russian Embassy in Hungary

Klaipėda lifeguards

2022.06.04 10:00

‘All that’s missing are holidaymakers’: seaside lifeguards kick off Lithuania’s summer season

Sigita Mykolaitytė ir Jugnė Jūnė Jonušaitė

2022.06.03 17:25

‘We want our rights here’ – interview with Lithuanian same-sex couple

2022.06.07 08:00

After journalistic investigation, Lithuanian companies fined for exploiting Ukrainian refugees

LRT.lt2022.06.07 08:00
Ukrainian flag / AP

Lithuanian recruitment company Nermeka and ice cream producer IceCo were fined for exploiting Ukrainian workers, which was revealed by Siena Centre for Investigative Journalism last month.

Nermeka is a company that provides recruitment services to job seekers and workers for companies seeking employees. When the war broke out in Ukraine, the company announced on social media that it would help Ukrainian refugees find jobs in Lithuania.

The company promised Ukrainians good pay and free accommodation. However, the reality was quite different, Ukrainians told Siena.

Ukrainian Irina (not her real name) was offered a job as an ice cream packer by Nermeka. According to her, working at the IceCo ice cream factory, she was promised pay of 1,000 euros per month.

The woman was, however, shocked as she was asked to work six days or seven nights in a row without rest. The pay was also much lower than promised.

Ukrainian refugee registration centre in Klaipėda / R. Rumšienė/LRT

According to Vilijus Mačiulaitis, a lawyer and an expert in labour law, the work schedule received from Irina violated Lithuania’s Labour Code.

“The 6-day period means that the employee works 66 hours per week, which is not allowed in Lithuanian labour law. The maximum working time is 52 hours,” Mačiulaitis told Siena.

Before coming to Lithuania, Nermeka also offered Irina free accommodation in Marijampolė. She was informed that she would only have to pay 60 euros for utilities. But when she arrived in Lithuania with her family, she was told that she would have to pay 150 euros extra for children and 240 for parents.

Another Ukrainian, Olena (not her real name) also found a job at Biovela meat processing group through Nermeka and even signed a contract before coming to Lithuania. However, when she arrived at work, Biovela representatives told Olena that they had no information about her employment.

Fines

After the Siena investigation, the State Labour Inspectorate (VDI) fined Mečislovas Bušas, head of Nermeka, as well as the production manager of IceCo.

Mečislovas Bušas / A. Švitra/Siena Centre for Investigative Journalism

“An inspection at Nermeka found violations of maximum working hours for workers who are citizens of Ukraine. The responsible person, the director of the company, was subjected to administrative liability. Recommendations were also made to the company on the improvement of the labour law situation,” Jolanta Bielskienė, a representative of VDI, said in her written response to Siena.

However, the production manager of the IceCo ice cream factory was fined for offences committed against Lithuanian employees.

"The inspection of IceCo also revealed violations of the maximum working time for employees who are citizens of the Republic of Lithuania,” Bielskienė said.

Both Bušas and the productions manager of IceCo were fined half of the minimum fine, 120 euros each.

